TEJA SAJJA

Teja Sajja’s Action-Thriller 'Mirai' Confirms Global Release Date On THIS Date

Teja Sajja’s upcoming action-thriller Mirai is set for a worldwide release on THIS date, directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2025, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Teja Sajja’s Action-Thriller 'Mirai' Confirms Global Release Date On THIS Date Pic Credit: Instagram

The makers of Mirai have officially announced that the Teja Sajja-starrer will release globally. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, the action-thriller follows the journey of a warrior tasked with protecting nine sacred scriptures.

Following the success of his 2024 film HanuMan, Teja Sajja returns in Mirai alongside Manchu Manoj, who plays a key character wielding the Black Sword, and Ritika Nayak in a pivotal role.

The film has been described as a blend of action, mythology, and visual storytelling. The first teaser, which introduced Sajja’s warrior look and glimpses of stylized action sequences, has already generated considerable attention online.

Have a look at the poster here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by People Media Factory (@peoplemediafactory)

Mirai also features music by Gowra Hari, whose score aims to complement the film’s narrative scale and emotional depth. The movie’s visual design includes mythological elements paired with modern cinematic techniques.

The film is scheduled for a wide release in India and overseas on August 1, 2025, with further promotional material expected in the coming months.

Here's the first glimpse of the film:

NEWS ON ONE CLICK