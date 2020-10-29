हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
gatham

Telugu thriller Gatham new poster out, check trailer release date!





New Delhi: An upcoming Telugu spine-chilling thriller 'Gatham' makers have unveiled its new poster. The psychological thriller is made by a group of US-based students and IT professionals — all in their late 20s.

The poster was shared on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The caption reads: The clock is ticking... They are going to take your breath away! Trailer out tomorrow.
#GathamOnPrime premieres on Nov 6

Telugu thriller Gatham's trailer will be unveiled on October 30, 2020.

'Gatham' has been written and directed by Kiran. The film is jointly produced by Offbeat Films & S Originals, in association with Mango Mass Media. The thriller features Bhargava Poludasu, Rakesh Galebhe and Poojitha Kuraparthi. 

Prime members in Indian and across 200 countries and territories can stream Gatham starting November 6, 2020, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

