anusha reddy

Telugu TV actresses Anusha Reddy, Bhargavi die in a road accident

Telugu TV actresses Anusha Reddy, Bhargavi die in a road accident
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational Image)

Two popular Telugu television actresses, Anusha Reddy and Bhargavi met with a terrible car accident and succumbed to injuries. They were travelling from Vikarabad to Hyderabad after shooting for their daily soap when the mishap took place. Reportedly, both of them died on the spot, while the other inmates in the car have suffered grievous injuries.

As per reports, their car reached Chevella and that is when a lorry was coming in full speed from the opposite direction. To avoid hitting the lorry, their driver Chakri veered the car to one side and it ended up hitting a tree.

Four people were present in the car. Two have died and the other two, Chakri and Vinay have been shifted to Osmania General Hospital.

Bhargavi hails from Nirmal and Anusha is from Jayashankar Bhupalapally district.

While investigation about the accident is on, small screen actors are deeply in shock after learning about the sudden demise. Two young women aspiring to do something big in the acting field are no more and this is something that leaves the audience in terrible shock.

 

