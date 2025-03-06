Test Release: R Madhavan, Nayanthara And Siddharth-Starrer Cricket Drama To Premiere On THIS Date

Mumbai: Actors R Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth’s upcoming Tamil film “Test”, a human drama where three lives intertwine beyond and because of a cricket field, is all set to premiere on April 4 on the streaming giant Netflix.

Actress Meera Jasmine will be seen sharing screen with Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth in the film, which marks the directorial debut of S Sashikanth, a producer.

Talking about “Test”, which is backed by YNOT Studios, Sashikanth said: “Having nurtured stories as a producer for years, stepping into the director’s chair for TEST was both exhilarating and deeply personal.

He said that the film is about resilience, the weight of choices, and how life itself is the greatest test of all.

“Bringing together three powerhouse performers — R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth — for the first time made this journey even more special. I’m grateful to YNOT Studios, Netflix, and my incredible team for bringing this vision to life. Excited for the world to watch TEST unfold, streaming on Netflix from April 4," he added.

Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, shares, “Test marks our first Tamil original feature film of 2025. It's a deeply compelling drama thriller that tests the moral thresholds of its three protagonists played by the powerhouse talents R. Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth.”

Shergill said that the film is set against the backdrop of high-stakes cricket, it's an emotional rollercoaster that puts the lives of a national level cricketer, a genius scientist and a passionate teacher on a collision course and forces them to make choices that test their ambition, sacrifice and courage.

“The director S Sashikanth brings a fresh and assured directorial voice and deftly tells a story that will keep you hooked till the last minute. We are incredibly excited to bring 'Test' to our audiences across India and the world.”