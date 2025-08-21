Thalaivan Thalaivii On OTT: Vijay Sethupathi And Nithya Menen-Starrer Global Streaming Premiere Date

New Delhi: Pan-India actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen's Thalaivan Thalaivii is all set for its streaming premiere on Prime Video from August 22. Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Pandiraaj, the romantic comedy film blends romance, humor, emotions, and drama of real relationships in a heartwarming story that also features Yogi Babu and Kaali Venkat in supporting roles.

Thalaivan Thalaivii Story, Plotline

Thalaivan Thalaivii unfolds the endearing yet turbulent love story of Aagasaveeran (Vijay Sethupathi), a charismatic parotta master, and Perarasi (Nithya Menen), an independent, well-educated woman. What begins as playful banter soon blossoms into mutual affection leading to marriage. But their doting marital life is short-lived as meddlesome relatives and simmering family politics spark frequent clashes. With family pressure mounting and separation looming, their bond is tested—until an unexpected twist forces them to confront their emotions and realize that true love can outlast pride and the world’s obstacles.

Thalaivan Thalaivii Cast

Thalaivan Thalaivii is a Tamil romantic action comedy film written and directed by Pandiraj. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Yogi Babu as Chithirai Kumar, Roshini Haripriyan, Deepa Shankar, Myna Nandhini, Chemban Vinod Jose, Saravanan

RK Suresh and Kaali Venkat among others.