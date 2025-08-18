Thalaivan Thalaivii On OTT: When And Where To Watch Vijay Sethupathi-Nithya Menen Starrer

New Delhi: The much-anticipated Tamil romantic drama Thalaivan Thalaivii, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, made its theatrical debut on July 25, 2025, and was met with widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences.

Decent Opening at the Box Office

Directed by Pandiraj, the film opened with a respectable box office collection of Rs 5.2 crore on Day 1, setting the stage for a successful theatrical run.

When and Where to Watch?

Following its theatrical success, Thalaivan Thalaivii is now set for its digital release. The film will premiere on Prime Video on August 22, as announced by the platform on social media.

“Get ready to fall in love with Aagasaveeran and Perarasi... twice,” Prime Video captioned the post, using the hashtag #ThalaivanThalaiviiOnPrime.

A Tale of Passion, Conflict, and Emotional Depth

Thalaivan Thalaivii centers around the complex relationship between two lovers, Aagasaveeran (played by Vijay Sethupathi) and Perarasi (played by Nithya Menen), whose bond is marked by intense emotional highs and lows. The narrative delves into themes of love, marriage, and the struggles that come with a shared life and business.

The trailer, running for 2 minutes and 46 seconds, begins with romantic moments and culminates in emotional tension as Sethupathi’s character expresses how marriage feels like a kind of "death" to him. Their strained relationship also impacts their joint restaurant business, adding layers to the film’s emotional arc.

The film boasts an impressive crew, with Santhosh Narayanan composing the music, M. Sukumar handling cinematography, and Pradeep E. Ragav in charge of editing.

Second On-Screen Collaboration

Thalaivan Thalaivii marks the second collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen. Their first film together was the 2022 Malayalam social drama 19(1)(a), which is currently available for streaming on JioCinema and Hotstar via OTTplay Premium. That film revolved around a revolutionary writer and a photocopy shop owner.

Digital Release Date

Streaming platform: Prime Video

Premiere date: August 22, 2025