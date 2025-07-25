New Delhi: Thalaivan Thalaivii, the much-anticipated romantic drama starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, has officially hit the big screens today and is already receiving a positive response from audiences across Tamil Nadu.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Pandiraj and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Thalaivan Thalaivii explores the emotional highs and lows of a passionate yet conflicted relationship between a strong-willed couple. The film’s powerful narrative, rich with emotional depth and family dynamics, appears to have struck a chord with early moviegoers.

Social media platforms are abuzz with reactions, with fans praising the on-screen chemistry between Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, calling their performances among the most heartfelt in recent times.

One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“#ThalaivanThalaivii Interval

A breezy first half filled with charm, comedy & catchy music!

Vijay Sethupathi shines in a lovable role

Nithya Menen’s portions bring warmth

Comedy timing works big — especially with the supporting cast

Second half holds the key now ”

Another review read, “#ThalaivanThalaivii Full meals for family audience. What a performer @VijaySethuOffl — back to his form after Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara. @MenenNithya as usual kalakkal. Fun + emotional writing worked well. Kudos @pandiraaj_dir

Kollywood tweet rating: 7/10”

A third viewer reflected on Sethupathi’s acting choices, “#VijaySethupathi's choices have given us relatable and flawed protagonists instead of macho stereotypes and I think #ThalaivanThalaivii is one such character!”

Meanwhile, fans voiced concerns over limited screenings, with one user from Singapore writing, “Why is Thalaivan Thalaivii only in a few cinemas in SG? Indian couples will love this movie because it's practically their lives.”

Why is Thalaivan Thalaivi only in few cinemas in SG. Indian couples will love this movie cos its practically their lives pic.twitter.com/SOHqopxPn1 — David King (@davidkingraj) July 25, 2025

Another fan summed it up with a list of reasons to watch, “Reasons to watch #ThalaivanThalaivii –

Rugged Love Story

Powerful Performers: #VijaySethupathi | #NithyaMenen

#Pandiraj: Master of emotional family dramas

Regional Connect: Relatable themes across languages”

The film features music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by M. Sukumar, and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav. With its theatrical release on July 25, 2025, Thalaivan Thalaivii is shaping up to be a promising entry in the year’s Tamil cinema landscape, balancing emotional storytelling with commercial appeal.