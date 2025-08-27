Thalapathy Vijay In Trouble Over Recent Parapathi Rally, FIR Registered

New Delhi: Pan-India superstar Thalapathy Vijay is in a legal soup over his recent rally in Parapathi, Madurai which was held on August 20, 2025. According to reports, the actor was present at the second state conference of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) where his bodyguards manhandled the crowd, following which the Tamil Nadu Police booked Vijay and 10 others.

Vijay's Bouncers 'Pushed' A Man

According to FE report, a man named Sarathkumar filed the complaint at the Perambalur District Superintendent of Police’s office, alleging that the actor-politician Vijay’s security staff pushed him off the stage during the rally. Police have filed an FIR against Vijay and his team. A video from the August 20 event also went viral on social media where the alleged 'pushing' can be seen while the actor is urging to keep calm.

Seriously this is very very disgusting.



Why our fellow human beings become so senseless?



This guy Vijay was a film actor hence his face is recognised by every one and many youngsters have gone on to believe the movies and real life has connection.



But throwing down and… pic.twitter.com/SL9m0WmOhc — ncsukumar (@ncsukumar1) August 24, 2025

Vijay's Madurai Rally: 1 Collapsed & Died

The Madurai rally hogged limelight after an untoward incident took place when Prabhakaran, a 33-year-old TVK worker from Chennai, collapsed and died while on his way to the gathering, according to a report by Times Now, as quoted by FE.

FE also quoted BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam as saying, "The way people are treated in the rally shows what kind of leader Vijay is. It’s a reflection of his nature; there is no regard for the people who are lining up to see him."

Vijay Entering Politics Full-Time

Earlier this year, the Pan-India star at the first-anniversary meeting of his political party in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, revealed that he will quit acting after his 69th film, titled Jana Nayagan, leaving his fans shocked. He announced his entry into the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. He also declared his candidature from Madurai East, contesting against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The TVK founder and actor-turned-politician said the electoral fight in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be between his party and the DMK.