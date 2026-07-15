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  • /Thalapathy Vijay’s final film ‘Jana Nayagan’ gets release date, set to hit theatres on THIS date in July

Thalapathy Vijay’s final film ‘Jana Nayagan’ gets release date, set to hit theatres on THIS date in July

The makers of Jana Nayagan have officially announced the worldwide release date of Thalapathy Vijay's final film. The much-awaited project will arrive in cinemas on THIS date, marking the superstar's farewell to the big screen. Read on.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 05:45 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 05:45 PM IST
Thalapathy Vijay’s final film ‘Jana Nayagan’ gets release date, set to hit theatres on THIS date in July
Image Credit: KVN production/X

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