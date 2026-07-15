/Thalapathy Vijay’s final film ‘Jana Nayagan’ gets release date, set to hit theatres on THIS date in July

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming film ‘Jana Nayagan’ starring Thalapathy Vijay, have announced the film’s release date. The film, which is set to be the final cinematic venture of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, will release in theatres worldwide on July 23, 2026. The film marks a landmark moment in Thalapathy Vijay’s illustrious cinematic journey, and is one of the most awaited films of Indian cinema. The film promises to be a fitting tribute to a career that has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.