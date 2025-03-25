Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Locks Release Date, Books Makar Sankranti, Pongal 2026

New Delhi: Thalapathy Vijay’s much-hyped 'Jana Nayagan' is officially set to storm theaters worldwide on January 9, 2026. Directed by H Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions, this magnum opus isn’t just another film—it’s the final act of a legend, a tribute to Vijay’s extraordinary journey, both on-screen and beyond.

Releasing just ahead of Makar Sankranti and Pongal (January 14, 2026), Jana Nayagan is primed to dominate the box office. These festivals are synonymous with family outings, celebrations, and—most importantly—blockbusters. And no better way to mark the occasion than with the ultimate crowd-puller, Thalapathy Vijay, in his grand cinematic swan song.

Pongal releases have repeatedly shattered records, with Vijay himself delivering multiple industry hits during this season. The first-look poster set the internet on fire, portraying Vijay standing tall, taking a selfie with an electrified crowd—a symbol of his deep-rooted bond with his fans.

The title Jana Nayagan, meaning The People’s Leader, perfectly captures his larger-than-life aura, honouring his cinematic legacy with his real-life influence.

KVN Productions and Phars Film have crafted a worldwide release strategy that will ensure Thalapathy Vijay’s final cinematic outing reaches every corner of the globe. Whether in Chennai or Chicago, Mumbai or Melbourne, fans will unite to witness history in the making.

KVN Productions also has anticipated films like Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups and Jana Nayagan in the pipeline for release.



