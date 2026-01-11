Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3005453https://zeenews.india.com/regional/thalapathy-vijay-s-theri-returns-to-theatres-after-10-years-amid-jana-nayagan-delay-3005453.html
NewsEntertainmentRegionalThalapathy Vijay’s ‘Theri’ Returns To Theatres After 10 Years Amid ‘Jana Nayagan’ Delay
THALAPATHY VIJAY

Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Theri’ Returns To Theatres After 10 Years Amid ‘Jana Nayagan’ Delay

Thalapathy Vijay's 2016 blockbuster Theri is officially returning to theaters on January 15, 2026, for a special Pongal re-release. 

|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 09:46 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Theri’ Returns To Theatres After 10 Years Amid ‘Jana Nayagan’ Delay(Source: Instagram)

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Thalapathy Vijay's 2016 film 'Theri' is set to return to theatres, giving fans a reason to rejoice.
 
Even as Vijay's upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan' faces a delay, the re-release of 'Theri' is expected to bring back memories of the star's popular action role.
 
Producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu of V Creations took to his X account to announce that the film will be re-released on January 15, 2026. This will also mark ten years since the film was first released. The production house shared the news along with a special poster of the film.

Directed by Atlee, 'Theri' features Vijay in a double role as DCP Vijaya Kumar and Joseph Kuruvilla. The story follows a former police officer who gives up his job to protect and raise his young daughter in peace. Trouble returns when his past resurfaces and puts his daughter's life in danger. Child actor Nainika played Vijay's daughter, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson also had key roles.
 
The re-release comes at a time when fans are eagerly awaiting Vijay's next film 'Jana Nayagan.' The film, which is said to be Vijay's final movie, has been delayed due to certification issues. It was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, 2026.
 
Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is being billed as Thalapathy Vijay's last film. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Global politics
Global Power Shift: World Edging Toward A New Order? Analysis
India
India, Chile Near Social Security Pact As CEPA Talks Near Conclusion-Details
Trending Viral Video today
Viral: Rs 320 Or Rs 655? Influencer Shows Price Gap On Zomato, Company Says...
US shooting news
US: 6 Killed In Mississippi Shooting, Suspect In Custody | What We Know So Far
Donald Trump viral video
Awkward Moment? Trump Reads Out Loud Rubio's Note During Meeting | WATCH
Ayodhya Ram Mandir incident
Kashmiri Man Detained After Attempt To Offer Namaz Inside Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir
Technology
Why NSA Ajit Doval Avoids Mobile Phones And Internet; Know About His Career
PM Modi
PM Modi Arrives At Somnath To Attend Historic 1,000-Year Resilience Festival
J&K weather
Cold Wave Grips J&K And Ladakh: Shopian At -8.2°C, Drass Plunges To -24.6°C
E-passport
What Is An e-Passport? Benefits And Key Details For Indian Citizens - Check