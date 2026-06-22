Thalapathy Vijay's birthday special: Will Jana Nayagan release date be announced today?

New Delhi: All eyes are set on the official release date announcement of Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited Jana Nayagan. The film has been long delayed and fans feel Tamil Nadu CM's birthday (June 22) might be the D-day for big movie announcement. The movie has been billed as Vijay’s last big-screen outing before his full-fledged political journey.
Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu - Thalapathy Vijay turns 52 today and ahead of his special day, netizens thronged social media, speculating whether the production house backing the project will make announcement about Jana Nayagan's release.
Recently, KVN Productions shared an update about Yash's upcoming movie Toxic on social media. This led many Vijay fans took to X, wondering if Jana Nayagan could be next. For Vijay fans, his birthdays have also been special - marked by either a film announcement, poster or trailer release. This time all eyes are set on waiting for Jana Nayagan movie release date - making it all the more special due to his political outing.
Jana Nayagan was earlier slated to be a Pongal release on January 9 and is being described as Vijay's last film as he embarks on his political journey. The actor has entered politics and has launched his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
However, the film ran into trouble when the CBFC decided to hold back its certification on the grounds that certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments. A single judge then asked the CBFC to give the film a U/A 16+ certificate, which brought short-term relief. However, the CBFC later moved to a division bench of the High Court, which stayed the single judge's order on January 9.
This led the producers to approach the Supreme Court, asking for an urgent stay on the High Court's decision. However, the apex court refused to intervene.
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