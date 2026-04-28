Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan finally gets release date? Check when THIS much-delayed political drama is likely to hit cinemas

New Delhi: After facing months of delay over certification row from the CBFC, Thalapathy Vijay's swan song - Jana Nayagan is finally hitting the cinemas. The buzz among fans is palpable as media reports are doing the rounds about the makers finally locking the release date of the political drama.

Jana Nayagan release date

According to Pinkvilla, Thalapathy Vijay's last film before he ventures full-time into politics is going to release on May 8, 2026 worldwide. However, official announcement of the same is yet to be made by the makers.

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Jana Nayagan was earlier slated to be a Pongal release on January 9 and is being described as Vijay's last film. The actor has entered politics and has launched his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

However, the film ran into trouble when the CBFC decided to hold back its certification on the grounds that certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments. A single judge then asked the CBFC to give the film a U/A 16+ certificate, which brought short-term relief. However, the CBFC later moved to a division bench of the High Court, which stayed the single judge's order on January 9.

This led the producers to approach the Supreme Court, asking for an urgent stay on the High Court's decision. However, the apex court refused to intervene.

ALSO READ: Vijay Thalapathy's Jana Nayagan 5-min scene leaked: Shanthnu Baghyaraj reacts, says 'Let the film breathe on screen and not die on...'

Jana Nayagan leaked online?

For the uninitiated, a 5-minute clip, believed to be from actor Vijay's eagerly awaited last film 'Jana Nayagan', was allegedly leaked and is now doing the rounds on social media, much to the disdain of its makers.

The leaked clip, which contains Vijay's introductory scene and a portion of a song, triggered concern and anger in the film industry, with several producers and directors expressing solidarity with the makers of 'Jana Nayagan'.

The Chennai Police’s cyber team has arrested nine individuals in connection with the online leak of Jana Nayagan, including a freelance editor who is the alleged main accused.

The arrests were made on April 15 following an extensive technical probe into the leak, which surfaced just days before the film was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification. The Madras High Court has issued a temporary order against the circulation of the unlawful, uncertified copy of Jana Nayagan on social media, online platforms and cable television.

Vijay visits Murugan Temple

TVK chief Vijay offered prayers at the famous Tiruchendur Murugan temple in Tamil Nadu days after the polling phase and ahead of the election results, which will be announced on May 4. He flew from Chennai to Madurai late at night in a private flight and was spotted by fans at the airport. The actor-politician greeted the onlookers and waved at them too.