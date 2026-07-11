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Thamizh Murugan first look out: Dhanush reunites with Vetri Maaran for their fifth epic collaboration

The makers of Thamizh Murugan have unveiled a striking first-look poster featuring Dhanush, marking the acclaimed actor-director duo's fifth cinematic collaboration alongside a stellar lineup of upcoming projects for 2026.

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 05:13 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 05:13 PM IST
Thamizh Murugan first look out: Dhanush reunites with Vetri Maaran for their fifth epic collaboration
Image Credit: @dhanushkraja/X

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Thamizh Murugan first look out: Dhanush reunites with Vetri Maaran for their fifth epic collaboration
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