/Thamizh Murugan first look out: Dhanush reunites with Vetri Maaran for their fifth epic collaboration

Dhanush's last releases were Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein and the Tamil film Kara. Tere Ishk Mein tells the story of Shankar, a man whose life changes after a painful breakup. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix. On the other hand, Kara is set against the backdrop of the 1991 Gulf War. It is based on the impact of the war on the global economy and the severe fuel crisis.