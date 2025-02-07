New Delhi: Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in key roles, has finally hit theaters! This love-action drama, inspired by real-life events, has been generating buzz ever since its trailer release, raising anticipation among audiences.

Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, with music by National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad, the film has received immense appreciation.

Check Out Netizens' Ratings For 'Thandel':

#Thandel ::- ____ (4/5)



A romantic action drama with Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi shining in strong performances. DSP's music and stunning visuals elevate the film__



The emotional depth and chemistry make it a worthy watch__ @ThandelTheMovie#ThandelReview pic.twitter.com/5sGlSSSxxs — MB Harsha __ (@MB_VD_Cult) February 7, 2025

#ThandelReview

Decent First half followed by an excellent second half__Chaitanya's acting is appreciable_

Beautiful songs_

Overall a emotional and feel good movie_

Simply a Comeback movie for nag chaitanya _

4/5 #Thandel pic.twitter.com/I5JSyju2rr February 7, 2025

#Thandel Review :



_

_ DSP BGM & Songs

_ Sai Pallavi & NC Excellent Performances

_ Love Portions

_ Passable First Half

_ Cinematography

_ Last 20 Minutes Worked So Well

_ VFX OK



_

_ Pakistan Major Portions

_ Week Writing especially 2nd half

_ Screenplay & Editing pic.twitter.com/u8JCCPMIU3 — _ Yadav Gari abbayi..__ (@BUJJIGADU_____7) February 7, 2025

#ThandelReview



Based on true story,strong performances, emotions, patriotism, last 20mins__

But weak writing,flat narration, stretched

Screenplay could be better in both halves



Okayish 1st half,Decent 2nd half



DSP best in recent times



Watchable movie for sure____#Thandel pic.twitter.com/dPCZjd6LJG — Sreenivas Kalyan (@Sreenivas0428) February 7, 2025

Good first Half!#Thandel is a film that leaves a lasting impact. The performances shine, with a heartfelt love story and engaging storytelling. Rating: 4.2/5 _____#NagaChaitanya https://t.co/bDYDgnwT0e pic.twitter.com/VPQLG4eKHl — Ashish Pratap Singh (@Thakurr_aashish) February 7, 2025

Thandel also features Sundip R Ved as the antagonist, with Shamdat handling cinematography and National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli shaping the narrative. The film's art direction is led by Srinagendra Tangala.

Produced by Bunny Vasu under the esteemed banner of Geetha Arts and presented by Allu Aravind, Thandel promises an intense cinematic experience packed with drama, patriotism, and raw emotions.