THANDEL REVIEW

Thandel Movie Review: Netizens Rave About Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi's Chemistry, Hail THIS Scene

Naga Chaitanya Sai Pallavi's Thandel is now running in theaters. Check out the honest reviews here!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2025, 01:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Thandel Movie Review: Netizens Rave About Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi's Chemistry, Hail THIS Scene (Image: @X)

New Delhi: Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in key roles, has finally hit theaters! This love-action drama, inspired by real-life events, has been generating buzz ever since its trailer release, raising anticipation among audiences.

Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, with music by National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad, the film has received immense appreciation.

Check Out Netizens' Ratings For 'Thandel': 

Thandel also features Sundip R Ved as the antagonist, with Shamdat handling cinematography and National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli shaping the narrative. The film's art direction is led by Srinagendra Tangala.

Produced by Bunny Vasu under the esteemed banner of Geetha Arts and presented by Allu Aravind, Thandel promises an intense cinematic experience packed with drama, patriotism, and raw emotions.

