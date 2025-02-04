Thandel’s Unmissable Connection With Sushma Swaraj: Producer Bunny Vasu Thanks Bansuri Swaraj For Her Support

Yuvasamrat Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are gearing up for the highly anticipated release of Thandel, a love-action drama inspired by real-life events. The film sheds light on the gripping 2018 incident when Indian fishermen were captured and imprisoned by Pakistani forces. While the story itself is compelling, what makes it even more special is its deep-rooted connection to the late former Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, whose relentless efforts led to the release of these fishermen.

A true advocate for Indians abroad, Sushma Swaraj played a crucial role in securing the return of 22 Indian fishermen detained in Pakistan. Following her demise, her daughter, Bansuri Swaraj, carried forward her legacy and ensured the safe return of those held captive.

Director Chandoo Mondeti aims to bring this remarkable real-life event to the silver screen through Thandel, emphasizing the unparalleled contribution of Sushma Swaraj and her family. Producer Bunny Vasu sought permission from Bansuri Swaraj to use Sushma Swaraj’s name and real press conference footage in the film. Recognizing the film’s intent to honor her mother’s contributions, Bansuri Swaraj granted permission along with a No Objection Certificate (NOC), allowing the filmmakers to portray the story authentically.

Expressing his gratitude, producer Bunny Vasu took to social media and penned a heartfelt note:

"Heartfelt gratitude to @BansuriSwaraj garu for giving us the opportunity to showcase the remarkable work of your mother, the former Central Minister Mrs. @SushmaSwaraj garu, in bringing back the fishermen who were stuck in Pakistani jails in 2017 and 2018 in our #Thandel. Your support in granting permission to share the names in our real, hard-hitting story of Raju and Satya means a lot to us."

Starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in lead roles, Thandel also features Sundip R Ved as the antagonist. Since the release of its trailer, the film has garnered immense appreciation from audiences, raising expectations for its theatrical debut. Complemented by a stellar technical team, Thandel boasts National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad as the music director, Shamdat as the cinematographer, and National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli. Art direction is led by Srinagendra Tangala.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious banner of Geetha Arts, with Allu Aravind presenting, Thandel is set to hit theatres on February 7, promising an enthralling cinematic experience filled with drama, patriotism, and raw emotions.