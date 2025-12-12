The Devil Box Office Collection Day 1: Darshan Starrer Sees Decent Start, Collects Rs 10 Crore

New Delhi: Actor Darshan’s action-packed drama The Devil hit theatres on December 11 and opened on a slow yet steady note at the box office.

According to early estimates from trade websites, the film collected Rs 10 crore India net on Day 1.

The movie recorded a strong 63.75% occupancy across Karnataka. As per Sacnilk, morning shows saw 60.44% occupancy, afternoons dipped to 51.74%, evenings rose to 63.47%, and night shows peaked at an impressive 79.34%.

Despite the midday dip, The Devil maintained momentum through the evening and witnessed significant growth by night, reflecting rising audience interest.

The Devil Box Office Collection Day 1 Highlights

Several regions saw notable gains in popularity.

Mysuru emerged as the top performer, recording 88.75% occupancy overall and touching 95% during night shows, with consistently packed screenings throughout the day.

However, turnout in regions like Mangaluru and Manipal remained comparatively lower.

With no major Kannada releases lined up, The Devil is expected to grow further in the coming days. Directed by Prem, the film also stars Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, Achyuth Kumar, Sharmiela Mandre, and others in key roles.

The movie has earned a decent opening with mixed reviews.

Renukaswamy Murder Case

Darshan is currently lodged in Ballari Central Prison in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

Ahead of the film’s release, the jailed actor urged fans to support The Devil. His message was conveyed on social media through his wife, Vijayalakshmi.

In his heartfelt note, Darshan wrote: “This message comes straight from my heart, carried to you all by Viji (my wife). She has been updating me about your love, concern, tireless support, and unstoppable promotions across the state. Even from a distance, I feel your presence with me every moment.”

He added: “At this point in my life, my biggest power is you. All I want is for you to worry less and channel that love and energy towards what truly matters, our movie Devil.”

“I know you will shower Devil with the same immense love you’ve always shown me. Even in my absence, I want you to answer every question and doubt not with words, but with the roaring success of this film.”

According to IANS, Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested on June 11, 2024, for the alleged kidnapping and murder of Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga. Police claim the victim had sent obscene and abusive messages to Pavithra, expressing anger over her association with the actor.

Darshan was released on bail on October 30, 2024, after spending 131 days in custody. However, the Supreme Court later cancelled his bail following an appeal by Karnataka Police, after which he, Pavithra, and the others were taken back into custody.