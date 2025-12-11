The Devil Movie X Review: The Kannada action drama starring Darshan Thoogudeepa in the lead released on December 11, 2025. It has been written and directed by Prakash, and features Darshan, Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, Achyuth Kumar, and Sharmiela Mandre in pivotal roles.

The Devil Movie X Review

The Devil star is currently in Ballari Central Prison and was earlier taken into custody over his connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. Here's what the fans have to say after watching 'The Devil' in cinemas:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Went with zero expectations Bro, first half is aramse watchable 2nd is really good and crazy.. Especially with Darshan sir acting, and Ajaneesh sir bgm.. 2nd half nails it in every department and each and everyone — Nimish S Koushik (@nimish_koushik) December 11, 2025

#TheDevil

1st half review

-Routine political drama

-Scence alli connectivity illa

-Tumba urgent alli movie edit madiro tara ide

-Costume designer yarappa adu , ha krishna character(darshan )ge sariyagi hair wig select madok agilla

-Darshan sir du keluondh kade tumba forced… pic.twitter.com/3tck2urKs6 — nang ansiddu (@nang_ansiddu__) December 11, 2025

#TheDevil

2nd half /overall review



WORST || DISAPPOINTED

1.5/5



Full tweet oodhbittu amele kelgade comment haki , adku munche nin ha hero fan , ee hero fan antha ella comment madodh



Nijvaglu director prakash avru ide script na ready madidu atva shooting time kammi… https://t.co/OG5HuxwBcL pic.twitter.com/P4P94fWtdK — nang ansiddu (@nang_ansiddu__) December 11, 2025

Music for the film was composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, and the cinematography was done by Sudhakar S Raj.

Ahead of 'The Devil' release, jailed actor Darshan urged fans to back his new film Devil. His message was conveyed on social media through his wife Vijayalakshmi, as he remains in jail in connection with the fan murder case.

In the note shared online, Darshan said, “This message comes straight from my heart, carried to you all by Viji (my wife). She has been updating me every single time about each one of you, your love, your concern, your tireless support, and your unstoppable promotions across the state. Even from a distance, I feel your presence with me every moment.”

“At this point in my life, my biggest power is you. All I want is for you to worry less and channel that love and energy towards what truly matters, our movie ‘Devil’,” said the Kannada star.

“I am who I am because of you all. And I know, not just believe but know, that you will shower 'Devil' with the same immense love you have always shown me. Even in my absence, I want you to answer every question, every doubt, every voice, not with words but with the roaring success of this film. That will be our statement,” he added.

About Renukaswamy Murder Case

According to IANS, Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 others were arrested on June 11, 2024, for the alleged kidnapping and murder of Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga. Police said that the victim had sent obscene and abusive messages to Pavithra, expressing anger over her continued association with the actor.

Darshan was released on bail on October 30, 2024, after spending 131 days in custody. However, the bail was cancelled by the Supreme Court following an appeal by the Karnataka Police, and he, Pavithra and others were taken back into custody.

(With IANS Inputs)