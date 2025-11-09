The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 2: Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Sees Nearly 92% Growth, Earns Rs 2.5 Crore

The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 2: Rashmika Mandanna’s latest Telugu release The Girlfriend is winning positive reviews and witnessing a steady upward trend at the box office.

Box Office Performance

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Girlfriend collected approximately Rs 1.3 crore on its opening day. On Day 2, the film earned around Rs 2.5 crore, marking a growth of 92.31%.

The film recorded an overall occupancy rate of 30.79%. The morning and afternoon shows saw occupancies of 17.32% and 33.44%, respectively, while the evening and night shows performed stronger at 33.84% and 38.55%.

About The Girlfriend

Directed by actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran, The Girlfriend is produced by Dheeraj Mogilneni and Vidya Koppineni, with music by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The film is presented by Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts.

The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty in lead roles, alongside Rao Ramesh in a key supporting part. The story follows Bhooma Devi (Rashmika), a postgraduate student who is gaslighted into falling in love with Vikram (Dheekshith), a college heartthrob. She soon finds herself trapped in a toxic relationship she struggles to escape.

Rashmika’s Note of Gratitude

Sharing her emotional connection to the film, Rashmika wrote on social media: “The Girlfriend — Ahhh! Where do I even begin… When Rahul first narrated this script to me, I remember tearing up. There were so many moments that pinched my heart in ways I couldn’t explain. I kept thinking, wait, I know this feeling… I’ve felt this before. What moved me even more was that these emotions came from a man — things that most people wouldn’t even understand, he did. That day, I walked out of our meeting with two things, one, a script I knew would be a sin not to do, and two, a friend for life.”

She continued, “@rahulr_23, the way you see this world is just so, so beautiful.. and I’m truly grateful to have met you.. People like him…we need more of them in our lives @dheekshithshettyofficial, this is only the beginning for you and I’m so proud of you for taking up something as challenging as Vikram, this early.. No matter what tomorrow brings, I know we’ll both be happy because we chose to do something that means something. Even if it touches one person’s heart then we’ve won! @anuemmanuel, we all deserve a Durga in our lives, and you are that for Bhooma and that’s the most special to me..heshamabdulwahab, you’ve taken this film to another level altogether.. wonder where we’d be without you @vidyakoppineedi ma’am, @dheerajmogilineni sir the way you’ve believed in us and backed this story… it means the world. You don’t see big production houses do this often.. we might do bigger movies but none ever will be like this one and for that I’m forever grateful.. @geethaarts you’ve been our anchor through this film.. Thank you for letting us tell this story the way it deserved to be told .”

Rashmika concluded, “Bhooma for me is THE MOST SPECIAL because that’s mostly me… I’ve understood myself a little more while playing her..every day, Rahul would explain a scene, and somehow, I’d just know what he meant no follow-up needed..My heart is full of love, pride, and happiness.. I just wish you feel what we felt while making this film. Bhooma is too precious to me… please protect her, love her, and support her.. Signing off, Yours, Bhooma.”