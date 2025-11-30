The Girlfriend OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Rashmika Mandanna’s Romantic Drama

The Girlfriend OTT release date: Rashmika Mandanna’s Telugu drama The Girlfriend, which received strong appreciation from audiences, is now set for its digital premiere.

The film, which also stars Dheekshith Shetty, is arriving soon on Netflix.

Netflix India has confirmed that the movie will stream on the platform from December 5, in five languages.

The platform shared the film’s poster and announced the multilingual release with the caption: “Meet Bhooma Devi, The Girlfriend MA Literature :). Watch The Girlfriend on Netflix out December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.”

About The Girlfriend

Directed by actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran, The Girlfriend is produced by Dheeraj Mogilneni and Vidya Koppineni, with music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The film is presented by Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts.

The movie also features Rao Ramesh in a key supporting role. The story follows Bhooma Devi (Rashmika), a postgraduate student who is gaslighted into falling in love with Vikram (Dheekshith), a popular college heartthrob. She soon finds herself trapped in a toxic relationship she struggles to break free from.

Rashmika’s Note of Gratitude

Sharing her emotional connection to the film, Rashmika wrote on social media: “The Girlfriend — Ahhh! Where do I even begin… When Rahul first narrated this script to me, I remember tearing up. There were so many moments that pinched my heart in ways I couldn’t explain. I kept thinking, wait, I know this feeling… I’ve felt this before. What moved me even more was that these emotions came from a man — things that most people wouldn’t even understand, he did. That day, I walked out of our meeting with two things , one, a script I knew would be a sin not to do, and two, a friend for life.”

The film was released in theatres on November 7.