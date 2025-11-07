The Girlfriend X Review: Rashmika Mandanna-Starrer Impresses Fans With Powerful Performances And Emotional Depth

The Girlfriend X Review: Actress Rashmika Mandanna has made a powerful return to the big screen with The Girlfriend, a romantic drama directed by Rahul Ravindran. The film also stars Anu Emmanuel and Dheekshith Shetty in key roles. Rashmika plays Bhooma, a naive college student whose life spirals after entering a troubled relationship with a fellow student, a role that marks a stark departure from her previous performances.

The Girlfriend Netizens Review

Following the film’s release, social media has been abuzz with glowing reviews from moviegoers who have praised both Rashmika’s acting and the film’s emotional depth.

One viewer wrote, “#TheGirlfriend is a good cinematic experience. Rashmika’s character and performance may win her several awards. The story is engaging throughout — a must-watch movie for every girl out there.”

Another user commented, “#TheGirlfriend — Slow but impactful. Rashmika Mandanna doesn’t just act, she lives Bhooma. #RohiniMolleti is brilliant in her brief role, and the pre-interval mirror scene will stun you. Though the story drags at times, the performances and direction shine.”

Calling it one of Rashmika’s best performances yet, a third reviewer said, “‘The Girlfriend’ is a fantastic movie. Rashmika’s portrayal of Bhooma is so natural that it feels like she truly becomes the character. The film has several powerful scenes — especially the breakup and the emotional climax. She deserves a National Award for this role.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, praising the film’s message and emotional weight. One viewer wrote, “The Girlfriend sheds light on the suffocating nature of toxic relationships, anchored by Rashmika’s superb performance.” Another added, “She was confident about the film even before its release, and now she’s proved why — Rashmika is truly a gem of an actress.”

Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To 'The Girlfriend' Release Date

Before the release, Rashmika expressed her excitement on social media, writing, “It’s finally happeninggg!!! ‘The Girlfriend’ releases on 7th November and I genuinely can’t contain my excitement. We’ve all poured so much love into this film and I can’t wait for you guys to watch it.”

About 'The Girlfriend'

The film’s cinematography is handled by Krishnan Vasant. Addressing comparisons with Arjun Reddy, director Rahul Ravindran told NDTV, “‘Arjun Reddy’ is a cult film and a much bigger one. My film isn’t close to it. Any similarity only struck me after people on social media pointed it out. I actually conceived the story long before ‘Arjun Reddy’ came about.”

In the trailer, Rashmika’s character is introduced as a simple college student whose life takes a dark turn after a toxic relationship. The emotionally charged narrative explores the consequences of love, dependence, and identity in modern relationships.

On the professional front, Rashmika was last seen in Thamma, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.