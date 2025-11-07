Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2981139https://zeenews.india.com/regional/the-girlfriend-x-review-rashmika-mandanna-starrer-impresses-fans-with-powerful-performances-and-emotional-depth-2981139.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
THE GIRLFRIEND

The Girlfriend X Review: Rashmika Mandanna-Starrer Impresses Fans With Powerful Performances And Emotional Depth

The Girlfriend X Review: Rashmika Mandanna’s much-anticipated movie ‘The Girlfriend’ hits theatres - here’s what netizens have to say!

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 09:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

The Girlfriend X Review: Rashmika Mandanna-Starrer Impresses Fans With Powerful Performances And Emotional Depth(Image: IMDb)

The Girlfriend X Review: Actress Rashmika Mandanna has made a powerful return to the big screen with The Girlfriend, a romantic drama directed by Rahul Ravindran. The film also stars Anu Emmanuel and Dheekshith Shetty in key roles. Rashmika plays Bhooma, a naive college student whose life spirals after entering a troubled relationship with a fellow student, a role that marks a stark departure from her previous performances.

The Girlfriend Netizens Review

Following the film’s release, social media has been abuzz with glowing reviews from moviegoers who have praised both Rashmika’s acting and the film’s emotional depth.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

One viewer wrote, “#TheGirlfriend is a good cinematic experience. Rashmika’s character and performance may win her several awards. The story is engaging throughout — a must-watch movie for every girl out there.”

Another user commented, “#TheGirlfriend — Slow but impactful. Rashmika Mandanna doesn’t just act, she lives Bhooma. #RohiniMolleti is brilliant in her brief role, and the pre-interval mirror scene will stun you. Though the story drags at times, the performances and direction shine.”

Also Read | ‘Haq’ Review: Yami Gautam Wins Hearts With The Story Of The Woman Who Changed India Forever

Calling it one of Rashmika’s best performances yet, a third reviewer said, “‘The Girlfriend’ is a fantastic movie. Rashmika’s portrayal of Bhooma is so natural that it feels like she truly becomes the character. The film has several powerful scenes — especially the breakup and the emotional climax. She deserves a National Award for this role.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, praising the film’s message and emotional weight. One viewer wrote, “The Girlfriend sheds light on the suffocating nature of toxic relationships, anchored by Rashmika’s superb performance.” Another added, “She was confident about the film even before its release, and now she’s proved why — Rashmika is truly a gem of an actress.”

Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To 'The Girlfriend' Release Date

Before the release, Rashmika expressed her excitement on social media, writing, “It’s finally happeninggg!!! ‘The Girlfriend’ releases on 7th November and I genuinely can’t contain my excitement. We’ve all poured so much love into this film and I can’t wait for you guys to watch it.”

About 'The Girlfriend'

The film’s cinematography is handled by Krishnan Vasant. Addressing comparisons with Arjun Reddy, director Rahul Ravindran told NDTV, “‘Arjun Reddy’ is a cult film and a much bigger one. My film isn’t close to it. Any similarity only struck me after people on social media pointed it out. I actually conceived the story long before ‘Arjun Reddy’ came about.”

Also Read | Who Was Shah Bano Begum? The Woman Whose Rs 200 Maintenance Battle Changed Indian Law — The True Story Behind 'Haq'

 

In the trailer, Rashmika’s character is introduced as a simple college student whose life takes a dark turn after a toxic relationship. The emotionally charged narrative explores the consequences of love, dependence, and identity in modern relationships.

On the professional front, Rashmika was last seen in Thamma, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor at Zee's entertainment desk. Ahana is your next-door film critic, who loves examining movies from two dimensions. She will also be the first to pick a story wit... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pulwama terror plot
Pakistan Activates Militants, Masood Azhar’s Sister Leads Women Recruit Camps
srinagar news
Three Held In Srinagar’s Dalgate With Country-Made Pistol And Live Rounds
Tej Pratap Yadav
‘All Options Open’: Tej Pratap Yadav Drops Big Hint On Post-Poll Plans
Bihar Assembly elections 2025
Bihar Elections: 'NDA Has Taken Major Lead In Phase 1 Of Voting', Says PM Modi
men blazer
Men’s Blazers to Redefine Your Power Look!
jumpsuit
Jumpsuits Every Modern Woman Needs in Her Wardrobe!
Bihar Election 2025
'Want To Bring Change In System To Remove Corruption': Rajnath Singh In Bihar
West Bengal
SIR In West Bengal: 1.73 Crore Enumeration Forms Distributed In 3 Days
Jammu and Kashmir
A Valley Painted In Crimson And Gold: Kashmir’s Autumn Is Pure Poetry
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Routing For A Change? Record Phase 1 Voting Percentage Turns Heads