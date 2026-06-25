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  • /'The Mummy' star Arnold Vosloo was cast opposite Vijay Deverakonda for THIS reason, reveals 'Ranabaali' director

'The Mummy' star Arnold Vosloo was cast opposite Vijay Deverakonda for THIS reason, reveals 'Ranabaali' director

Hollywood veteran Arnold Vosloo, best known for his iconic role in The Mummy, is set to make his Indian cinema debut with Ranabaali. Director Rahul Sankrityan has now revealed that the film's biggest attraction will be the explosive climax face-off between Vosloo and Vijay Deverakonda.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Ananya Kaushal
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 01:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
'The Mummy' star Arnold Vosloo was cast opposite Vijay Deverakonda for THIS reason, reveals 'Ranabaali' director
Image Credit: Arnold Vosloo, Vijay Deverakonda, InstagramSource: Bureau

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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