/'The Mummy' star Arnold Vosloo was cast opposite Vijay Deverakonda for THIS reason, reveals 'Ranabaali' director

Revealing how Arnold Vosloo became part of the film, Rahul said that the team wanted a powerful Hollywood actor because the character is inspired by a real person. He said they contacted many agencies before finalising ‘The Mummy’ actor. The makers felt Arnold was the right choice because many people in India still remember him from ‘The Mummy’. “It was definitely a moment of being star-struck for me as well as we have watched his films for so long. I hope that this sentiment resonates with the film lovers as well,” he added.