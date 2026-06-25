/'The Mummy' star Arnold Vosloo was cast opposite Vijay Deverakonda for THIS reason, reveals 'Ranabaali' director

Everyone who has watched the OG cult-favourite 'The Mummy' will instantly recognise the legendary Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo. Well, the exciting news is that Arnold is all set to make his Indian cinema debut in the historical action drama 'Ranabaali.' ‘Ranabaali,’ directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film reunites Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Arnold is all set to portray the primary antagonist, a cruel colonial-era British figure known as Sir Theodore Hector, or "The Demon of Drought."
Recently, director Rahul Sankrityan shared an interesting detail about the film. He teased that the biggest highlight of the film is the climax scene between Vijay Deverakonda and Arnold Vosloo.
Revealing how Arnold Vosloo became part of the film, Rahul said that the team wanted a powerful Hollywood actor because the character is inspired by a real person. He said they contacted many agencies before finalising ‘The Mummy’ actor. The makers felt Arnold was the right choice because many people in India still remember him from ‘The Mummy’. “It was definitely a moment of being star-struck for me as well as we have watched his films for so long. I hope that this sentiment resonates with the film lovers as well,” he added.
Talking about the action sequence, Rahul revealed it took them 16 days to shoot and the drama. He said, "The chemistry of this scene is crazy,” acording to a report by News18.
Rahul shared what Arnold Vosloo told him during their first meeting. He said Arnold did not know much about Indian cinema but he knew a few popular films. “He spoke about RRR because it is an Oscar-winning film and people in the West are aware of it. He praised the Indian style of filmmaking by saying how well we make films even if sometimes resources are limited,” said the director.
Arnold Vosloo stayed in India for nearly six months during the shoot. Most of the filming happened in Hyderabad. He also spent time exploring the city whenever he was free.
Sharing the first look of Arnold Vosloo, the makers wrote,"THE DEMON OF DROUGHT - SIR THEODORE HECTOR. From captivating audiences across the world as 'Imhotep' in 'The Mummy' to embarking on a new journey as the ruthless 'SIR THEODORE HECTOR' in #Ranabaali. Happy Birthday and welcome to Indian Cinema, #ArnoldVosloo -Team #Ranabaali," and shared the first look poster of the Hollywood star. Have a look at the poster here:
'Ranabaali' is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. The movie is set against a British-era backdrop and is being made as a period action drama. Set in the 19th century, the film is based on real historical events that took place between 1854 and 1878, and is being mounted as a massive pan-India project.
Vijay Deverakonda plays a fearless warrior in the film. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife, Jayamma. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.
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