The Paradise box office collection, day 1: Natural star Nani's mega release The Paradise opened in theatres on September 24, registering a historic start at the box office. The period action drama scored the biggest opening day of Nani's career, outperforming his previous top openers HIT: The Third Case and Dasara.
The Paradise registered a massive Rs 34.65 crore net collection across 9,732 shows on its official first Thursday. Combined with its limited paid preview screenings on Wednesday, September 23, which brought in Rs 11.60 crore net across 900 shows at a high 79.0% occupancy- the film's total domestic net collection reached Rs 46.25 crore.
In total India gross figures, the film amassed Rs 54.90 crore, driven by heavy footfalls across key Telugu markets in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Supplemented by an impressive Rs 22.00 crore gross in overseas territories, The Paradise achieved a staggering worldwide gross opening of Rs 76.90 crore.
Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is one of the year's most anticipated Telugu releases. The film features an ensemble cast led by Nani, alongside Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.
Set against the backdrop of 1980s Secunderabad, the narrative centres on the marginalised Savari tribe as they battle systemic oppression, discrimination, and fight for their basic citizenship rights. Nani plays the unhinged leader who unites his community to rebel against powerful feudal forces.
The film marks the director's second collaboration with Nani following their 2023 hit Dasara. It features a music score composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with CH Sai handling the cinematography and editing by Navin Nooli.
The Paradise was released worldwide on September 24, 2026, across multiple immersive viewing formats, including IMAX, D-Box, Dolby Cinema, ScreenX, EPIQ, ICE, and 4DX.
Natural star Nani’s latest release, The Paradise, has shattered his personal box office records, outperforming the Day 1 figures of all his recent films to register the biggest opening of his career.
The massive start comfortably beats Nani’s previous benchmarks. His 2024 release, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which went on to earn Rs 98 crore worldwide during its theatrical run, had opened to Rs 9 crore nett in India and a worldwide gross of Rs 19.34 crore on its first day.
Similarly, Dasara (2023), Nani's first collaboration with director Srikanth Odela, opened to Rs 23.20 crore nett from 5,705 shows, generating a Day 1 worldwide gross of Rs 36.28 crore.
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