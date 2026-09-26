The Paradise box office collection day 2: Nani’s highly anticipated action thriller The Paradise has taken the global box office by storm, racing toward the elusive Rs 100 crore mark in just two days of its theatrical release. Driven by massive fan frenzy, the Srikanth Odela directorial has accumulated a staggering worldwide gross of Rs 98.50 crore, with its domestic gross standing firm at Rs 72.50 crore. Overseas markets have further fueled its triumphant run, contributing Rs 26.00 crore to the total tally.
According to box office tracker Sacnilk, the film’s net collection in India reached Rs 61.15 crore across a massive deployment of 17,681 shows.
The film kicked off its box office campaign with special previews on Wednesday, September 23 (Day 0), earning Rs 13.95 crore in India gross and Rs 11.60 crore in net collections across 900 shows with an impressive 79.0% occupancy rate.
The Paradise witnessed a massive surge on its full opening day, Thursday, September 24 (Day 1), minting Rs 40.95 crore gross and Rs 34.65 crore net across 9,732 shows at a reported 49.3% occupancy. Maintaining strong momentum into Friday, September 25 (Day 2), the movie added another Rs 17.60 crore gross and Rs 14.90 crore net over 7,049 shows, recording an occupancy rate of 32.8%.
As expected, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed the lion's share of the domestic numbers, generating Rs 56.25 crore over the three reported days. Day-wise regional contributions from the Telugu heartland stood at Rs 11.00 crore on Day 0, Rs 31.50 crore on Day 1, and Rs 13.75 crore on Day 2.
Among other territories, Karnataka led the charge outside the home markets, collecting Rs 7.35 crore overall, with Rs 2.05 crore on Day 0, Rs 4.00 crore on Day 1, and Rs 1.30 crore on Day 2. Tamil Nadu logged Rs 3.00 crore in total earnings, while the Rest of India circuits added Rs 5.33 crore. Kerala contributed Rs 57 lakhs to the domestic tally.
Following the thunderous opening, lead actor Nani took to social media to express his gratitude and react to the audience's reception. Taking the praise and criticism in stride, the actor shared a balanced, lighthearted note with his fans.
"I have seen all your reactions and responses. I've received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls," Nani posted. "I'm heartwarmed by the way the audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out."
Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise boasts a star-studded ensemble cast featuring Nani, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Sampoornesh Babu, and Easwari Rao, along with a special cameo appearance by Keerthy Suresh. The blockbuster response serves as another major milestone for Nani following his critically acclaimed turn in Hit 3.
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