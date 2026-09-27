Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

The Paradise box office collection day 3: Nani-starrer crosses Rs 100 crore

The Paradise box office day 3: Starring Nani in a pivotal role, the much-anticipated mega release hit worldwide on September 24, 2026 and has now crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide. Check its box office summary.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 10:55 AM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 10:55 AM IST
The Paradise box office collection day 3: Nani-starrer crosses Rs 100 crore
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
The Paradise box office collection day 3: Nani-starrer crosses Rs 100 crore
2
3
4
5