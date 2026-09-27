The Paradise box office collection day 3: Nani-starrer crosses Rs 100 crore

The Paradise box office collection day 3: Natural Star Nani’s latest action thriller The Paradise has officially breached the prestigious Rs 100 crore benchmark at the global box office in just three days. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film overcame mixed to negative reviews, collecting Rs 15.25 crore net in India on its third day across 6,889 shows.
With this latest addition, the film’s total domestic gross collection stands at Rs 90.50 crore, translating to a total domestic net of Rs 76.40 crore. Overseas markets contributed another Rs 4.00 crore on Saturday, taking the total international gross to Rs 29.00 crore and propelling the film's worldwide gross collection to a massive Rs 119.50 crore.
The Paradise made its initial debut on Wednesday, September 23 (Day 0), with special previews earning Rs 11.60 crore net across 900 shows at a stellar 79.0% occupancy rate. On its official opening day, Thursday, September 24 (Day 1), the film posted Rs 34.65 crore net over 9,732 shows with a 49.3% occupancy. Following up on Friday, September 25 (Day 2), it netted Rs 14.90 crore across 7,049 shows at an occupancy rate of 32.8%. On Saturday, September 26 (Day 3), the movie picked up momentum with Rs 15.25 crore net across 6,889 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 33.4%.
On Day 3, the Telugu version led the charge domestically, earning Rs 13.35 crore net across 3,617 shows at an impressive 46.1% occupancy. The Hindi dubbed version collected Rs 1.65 crore net from 2,809 shows with a 19.0% occupancy rate, while the Tamil version brought in Rs 0.25 crore net over 463 shows at a 21.0% occupancy.
Addressing the intense public debate around the film during a post-release event, Nani acknowledged the polarised reactions from viewers while celebrating the film's immense cultural footprint.
"Today, it was like a storm. The release, the reactions, the responses—all kinds of extreme reactions came," Nani said. "But wherever I see, whoever I meet, there is only one topic. From last week, wherever I see on TV, there is only The Paradise."
The actor highlighted the sheer scale of engagement surrounding the release. "There is no good noise today, there is only noise. And the most noise a film has made in 2026 is The Paradise," he added, calling the response a triumph for the entire unit.
Reflecting on the hard work that went into making the movie, Nani emphasised that The Paradise is a collective triumph rather than a solo star vehicle.
"The Paradise is not a hero's film. No one can say that the hero struggled more," Nani stated, recounting the harsh shooting locations, rain sequences, tight schedules, and demanding conditions faced by both cast and crew.
He expressed his heartfelt thanks to director Srikanth Odela, composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Sai, production designer Avinash, and editor Naveen, alongside the entire technical team, assistant directors, and crew members who helped realise Odela's vision.
Concluding his address, Nani thanked filmgoers for their passionate feedback and active discourse.
"I have always been grateful to our Telugu audience. They fight to establish their opinion, whether it is good or bad. Till we have such an audience, Telugu cinema will keep shining," he said.
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