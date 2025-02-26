The Paradise: Editor Navin Nooli Teases ‘Bold and Wild’ BTS Ahead Of March 3 Announcement

The excitement for The Paradise, starring Nani, is reaching new heights as fans eagerly await a major update on March 3. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film has already generated immense buzz, especially after the success of Dasara, which became the highest-grossing film of Nani’s career with Rs 121 crore at the box office.

As anticipation builds, National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli has added fuel to the fire by sharing an intriguing BTS glimpse from the upcoming video announcement. Posting a still from the video, Nooli hyped up fans with the caption:

“A grand, bold, and a very wild statement of announcement by Srikanth. Be hyped for #TheParadise video.”

The film’s official team also joined in, sharing their excitement on social media. They wrote:

“#TheParadiseGlimpse: ‘Raw Statement’ on March 3rd, 2025. EDIT LOCKED, await the euphoria to be unleashed by @srikanthodela__ Bold and Wild Natural Star @nameisnani in an @anirudhofficial musical. Stay tuned! @cherukuri_2005 @slv_cinemas @theparadisemovie”

What to Expect from The Paradise?

The Paradise marks the second collaboration between Nani and Srikanth Odela after their blockbuster Dasara. With the backing of SLV Cinemas and music composed by the sensational Anirudh Ravichander, the film is set to be a cinematic spectacle.

With just days left for the big reveal, fans are eagerly waiting to see Nani in another power-packed role. The March 3 announcement is expected to unveil a thrilling glimpse of what’s in store, making The Paradise one of the most awaited films of 2025! Stay tuned!