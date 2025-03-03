The Paradise First Glimpse: Nani’s Intense Look And BGM Leave Fans Awestruck, Call It 'Oscar Worthy'

Ever since the first look of The Paradise dropped, anticipation has been at an all-time high. Now, with the release of the first few glimpses, the excitement has skyrocketed. The makers have shared a gripping video showcasing Nani’s intense entry, backed by a thunderous background score, setting the stage for an action-packed thriller.

Fans Call It “Oscar Worthy”

Social media is buzzing with reactions, with fans showering praise on Nani and director Srikanth Odela.

One fan wrote, “Aap ka League alag Hai @NameisNani.”

Another raved, “The #Paradise teaser is pure cinematic insanity—breathtaking visuals paired with Srikanth Odela’s unmistakable directorial signature.”

Others have even dubbed it “Oscar-worthy” for its gripping presentation and raw intensity.

Absolutely insane lookhats off to his guts #Paradise — Suryakantham (@gadusu_pilla) March 3, 2025

A Global Release in Eight Languages

The Paradise is set for a massive release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. The Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali versions of the teaser will be unveiled soon, ensuring the film reaches audiences worldwide.

With its stunning visuals, high-octane action, and universal appeal, The Paradise is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about films of the year. Stay tuned for more updates!