The Paradise First Look Poster Out: Mohan Babu Unleashed As Dark And Deadly ‘Shikanja Maalik’ - SEE PIC

New Delhi: The makers of The Paradise, the highly anticipated film starring Natural Star Nani, have unveiled the first-look poster of the film’s chief antagonist, the legendary actor Mohan Babu. The poster reveals his powerful new avatar as ‘Shikanja Maalik,’ marking his return to the silver screen in a full-fledged negative role.

First Look Poster Out

Unveiled on Instagram, the intense first-look poster presents Mohan Babu in a spine-chilling avatar. With blood dripping from his hands, a lit cigar gripped casually between his fingers, and a pair of jet-black sunglasses masking his eyes. The visual is steeped in an aura of raw power and calculated brutality, embodying the essence of his character, Shikanja Maalik.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The poster was captioned, “Naam hai ‘SHIKANJA MAALIK’ The Dark Lord of cinema rises again, Bringing back The Legendary @themohanbabu Garu as ‘SHIKANJA MAALIK’ in #TheParadise to reclaim the peak villainism, In CINEMAS 26 March 2026. Releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish. Natural Star @nameisnani in an @srikanthodela__ cinema. An @anirudhofficial musical"

Take a look at the poster here:

Mohan Babu’s Big Comeback as a Villain

Known for his screen presence and iconic dialogue delivery, Mohan Babu's return in a grey-shaded role has already created a stir among fans. This marks a major comeback for the veteran actor, who last appeared in a villainous capacity several years ago.

Also Read | Actor Raghav Juyal Joins Nani In Director Srikanth Odela’s Upcoming Action Thriller 'The Paradise'

A Visionary Project from the Director of Dasara

The Paradise is helmed by Srikanth Odela, who made an impactful debut with Dasara, a gritty action drama that earned both critical acclaim and box office success. The film became the highest-grossing film in Nani’s career, crossing Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Also Read | The Paradise: Makers Unveil 'Theme Of The Original Soundtrack' Featuring Nani In Rebellious Avatar - WATCH

Release Date

The film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on March 26, 2026, and will be released in an impressive eight languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.