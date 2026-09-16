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The Paradise gets ‘A’ certificate from CBFC ahead of Nani’s September 24 release - sources

Nani-starrer The Paradise has reportedly been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with an ‘A’ certificate, according to industry sources. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action entertainer is said to have a runtime of two hours and 49 minutes and is scheduled to release on September 24.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 09:05 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 09:05 PM IST
The Paradise gets ‘A’ certificate from CBFC ahead of Nani’s September 24 release - sources
Image Credit: Nani, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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