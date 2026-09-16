The Paradise gets ‘A’ certificate from CBFC ahead of Nani’s September 24 release - sources

Director Srikanth Odela, who took a few questions on the occasion, had said, “The Paradise may have been delayed a little, but every update from the film has created a blast. The glimpse, teaser and songs have all received a superb response. There is a lot of excitement and curiosity among audiences about what The Paradise is all about. This is a revolutionary, emotional film. It is a story about a mother and son, and also about a marginalized community. Kaloji has a line that goes, ‘We own our birth, we own our death, but our entire life belongs to the nation.’ This is a story of a people who fought for their country. However, when these people realise they have no place in their own country, they fight back without knowing what else to do. That is the story of 'The Paradise'."