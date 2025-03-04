Advertisement
THE PARADISE MOVIE

The Paradise Glimpse Takes Over! Trends Number 1 On YouTube with 10M+ Views In 8 Languages

The first glimpse of Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise has set the internet ablaze, trending #1 on YouTube with over 10 million views.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2025, 06:19 PM IST|Source: IANS
The Paradise Glimpse Takes Over! Trends Number 1 On YouTube with 10M+ Views In 8 Languages Pic Credit: Instagram

The much-anticipated first glimpse of Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise has taken the internet by storm. The electrifying teaser, featuring a powerful statement from a mother igniting a revolution led by her son, has captivated audiences and set the perfect stage for Natural Star Nani’s grand entry.

Within hours of its release, the glimpse shattered records, trending at #1 on YouTube and amassing over 10 million views across 8 languages. Fans and movie enthusiasts alike are buzzing with excitement, eagerly discussing the film’s intense narrative and compelling visuals.

Marking Srikanth Odela’s second collaboration with Nani, The Paradise is backed by SLV Cinemas and boasts a gripping soundtrack composed by Anirudh Ravichander. With the grand announcement on March 3, anticipation for the film has skyrocketed, as fans eagerly await another power-packed performance from Nani.

Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SLV Cinemas (@slv_cinemas)

With such a record-breaking start, The Paradise is poised to be one of the most awaited films of the year.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

