The Paradise Glimpse Takes Over! Trends Number 1 On YouTube with 10M+ Views In 8 Languages

The much-anticipated first glimpse of Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise has taken the internet by storm. The electrifying teaser, featuring a powerful statement from a mother igniting a revolution led by her son, has captivated audiences and set the perfect stage for Natural Star Nani’s grand entry.

Within hours of its release, the glimpse shattered records, trending at #1 on YouTube and amassing over 10 million views across 8 languages. Fans and movie enthusiasts alike are buzzing with excitement, eagerly discussing the film’s intense narrative and compelling visuals.

Marking Srikanth Odela’s second collaboration with Nani, The Paradise is backed by SLV Cinemas and boasts a gripping soundtrack composed by Anirudh Ravichander. With the grand announcement on March 3, anticipation for the film has skyrocketed, as fans eagerly await another power-packed performance from Nani.

Have a look:

With such a record-breaking start, The Paradise is poised to be one of the most awaited films of the year.