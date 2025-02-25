New Delhi: As Natural Star Nani celebrates his birthday today, the makers of his highly anticipated film The Paradise have shared a special message, wishing the actor a joyous day along with an exciting update for fans. Nani, known for his versatile roles and consistent box-office hits, has raised expectations with his upcoming collaboration with director Srikanth Odela.

To mark the occasion, the makers dropped a new poster on social media with a message that read, “Happy Birthday, Natural Star @nameisnani 'Raw Statement' of #THEPARADISE on 3rd March 2025. A WILD RIDE awaits #TheParadise @srikanthodela__ @anirudhofficial @cherukuri_2005 @slv_cinemas @theparadisemovie.” The intriguing teaser promises a special "raw statement" to be unveiled on March 3, further intensifying anticipation among fans.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is expected to offer an electrifying mix of action, drama, and suspense. This film marks the second collaboration between Nani and Odela, following their successful partnership. The film is produced by SLV Cinemas, with music composed by the renowned Anirudh Ravichander. Fans are eagerly awaiting this thrilling project, excited to witness Nani's powerful screen presence and the film’s gripping narrative.