New Delhi: Natural star Nani's mega release 'The Paradise' has opened in theatres today. The Telugu period action drama film is directed by Srikanth Odela and was one of the highly-awaited releases this year. The movie has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography handled by CH Sai and editing by Navin Nooli. Let's take a look at what netizens have to say after watching the movie:
Nani fans thronged cinemas and here's what their first day first show review reads like:
Venky Reviews wrote: "#TheParadise A Patience Testing Artificial Mass Film!
An interesting start and decent interval are about the only portions that work in the first half. The second half is even worse with senseless writing, tedious narration, and barely any emotional connect. There are moments that show some promise in the film, but everything feels artificial, from the staging and performances to the action, while the lackluster editing and abrupt cuts only make it more chaotic."
#TheParadise A Patience Testing Artificial Mass Film!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) September 23, 2026
An interesting start and decent interval are about the only portions that work in the first half. The second half is even worse with senseless writing, tedious narration, and barely any emotional connect. There are moments…
Just finished watching #TheParadise…— (@Gooli_tweetz18) September 23, 2026
The movie is good, but it has two drawbacks.
If those had been fixed, it could have been a blockbuster.
One is the first half, and the other is the second half.
Rest, everything is good...
Another user wrote: "Just finished watching #TheParadise… The movie is good, but it has two drawbacks. If those had been fixed, it could have been a blockbuster. One is the first half, and the other is the second half. Rest, everything is good..."
#TheParadise - First half was atleast Pasable but the Second half was completely Flat & travels elsewhere throughout the film !!— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) September 23, 2026
Even Anirudh's background in 2nd half didn't work
Mother Sentiment was the core of the film, but the mother character has been setup so flaud, so…
The Paradise features Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in the lead roles. In the film, Nani plays the leader of a struggling tribe in 1980s Secunderabad as they battle discrimination and fight for citizenship.
The plot is set in 1980s Secunderabad, about the marginalised tribe Savari battles discrimination and fights for citizenship under an unexpected leader's guidance, challenging systemic oppression.
The Paradise was released worldwide on September 24, 2026, in IMAX, D-Box, Dolby Cinema, ScreenX, EPIQ, ICE and 4DX formats.
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