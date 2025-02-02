The Paradise: Nani Joins Forces With Anirudh Ravichander For An 'Epic' Collaboration

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 2 (ANI): Actor Nani has confirmed that composer Anirudh Ravichander will be creating the music for his upcoming film 'The Paradise'.

The movie is directed by Srikanth Odela and marks their second collaboration after the hit film Dasara.

Nani took to his X account on Sunday to share the news with fans, while expressing his excitement about working with Ravichander again. The two had collaborated on 'Jersey', which had a successful soundtrack.

We are on our hattrick :)

This will be Epic.#Paradise is N'Ani'Odela Film Now.

Welcome on board dear @anirudhofficial __ pic.twitter.com/rxlJeX5ol7 — Nani (@NameisNani) February 2, 2025

Talking about the film, 'The Paradise' is set in Hyderabad and promises an intense storyline.

Production for 'The Paradise' has recently started; however, further details about the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Apart from 'The Paradise', Nani has been busy with several projects. His recent films, 'Ante Sundaraniki', 'Hi Nanna', and 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram', have received positive responses.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is an action drama directed by Vivek Athreya. The film, which was released in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, hit theatres on August 29, 2024. The film also starred Priyanka Mohan as the female lead. It was produced by DVV Entertainment, renowned for producing the global blockbuster RRR.

He is also set to appear in HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3), where he will star alongside Srinidhi Shetty. The film will be produced under his home banner, Wall Poster Cinema.