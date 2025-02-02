Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2852686https://zeenews.india.com/regional/the-paradise-nani-joins-forces-with-anirudh-ravichander-for-an-epic-collaboration-2852686.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
THE PARADISE

The Paradise: Nani Joins Forces With Anirudh Ravichander For An 'Epic' Collaboration

Nani took to his X account on Sunday to share the news with fans, while expressing his excitement about working with Ravichander.

|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2025, 09:40 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

The Paradise: Nani Joins Forces With Anirudh Ravichander For An 'Epic' Collaboration (Image: @NameisNani/ X)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 2 (ANI): Actor Nani has confirmed that composer Anirudh Ravichander will be creating the music for his upcoming film 'The Paradise'.

The movie is directed by Srikanth Odela and marks their second collaboration after the hit film Dasara.

Nani took to his X account on Sunday to share the news with fans, while expressing his excitement about working with Ravichander again. The two had collaborated on 'Jersey', which had a successful soundtrack.

The Saripodhaa Sanivaaram actor wrote, "We are on our hattrick :) This will be epic. #Paradise is an 'N'Ani'Odela Film now. Welcome on board, dear @anirudhofficial."
Take a look

Talking about the film, 'The Paradise' is set in Hyderabad and promises an intense storyline.

Production for 'The Paradise' has recently started; however, further details about the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Apart from 'The Paradise', Nani has been busy with several projects. His recent films, 'Ante Sundaraniki', 'Hi Nanna', and 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram', have received positive responses.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is an action drama directed by Vivek Athreya. The film, which was released in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, hit theatres on August 29, 2024. The film also starred Priyanka Mohan as the female lead. It was produced by DVV Entertainment, renowned for producing the global blockbuster RRR.

He is also set to appear in HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3), where he will star alongside Srinidhi Shetty. The film will be produced under his home banner, Wall Poster Cinema. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?