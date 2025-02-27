New Delhi: Nani starrer The Paradise is among the most highly anticipated films, Directed by Srikanth Odela the film promises a spectacular cinematic experience that aims to leave a lasting impact worldwide.

In an exciting update, the makers will release the film’s first glimpse in English and Spanish, expanding its international reach.

Additionally, The Paradise's Glimpse video will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam, as well as English and Spanish.

According to sources close to the development, ''Paradise is authentically Indian, which is why the makers are keen on presenting it to global audiences. They believe that to appeal to international viewers, they need to create and showcase something that truly represents India and its culture. This approach has proven successful in the past with films like Baahubali, Kantara, and RRR, which told Indian stories that resonated with audiences worldwide. And with Paradise the makers want to take this a step head for the global audiences and engage with them from now.''

Earlier, on Nani's 41st birthday, the makers made a major announcement. Taking to Instagram, they stated that a "Raw Statement" will be revealed on March 3rd, further fueling the buzz.

Have A Look At The Post:

Nani, widely known as the Natural Star has captivated audiences with films like 'Makkhi' and 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.' Meanwhile, director Srikanth Odela, who impressed with the hit 'Dasara', the duo is back with another action packed drama.

The Paradise is backed by SLV Cinemas, this film marks the second collaboration between Nani and Srikanth Adding to the excitement, renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander will be creating the film’s music.