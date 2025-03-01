Advertisement
THE PARADISE MOVIE

The Paradise: New Poster Of Nani’s Thriller Unveiled Ahead Of Major Announcement On THIS Date

The makers of Srikanth Odela’s highly anticipated film The Paradise, starring Nani, have released a striking new poster ahead of a major announcement set for March 3.

|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2025, 03:13 PM IST|Source: IANS
The Paradise: New Poster Of Nani’s Thriller Unveiled Ahead Of Major Announcement On THIS Date Pic Credit: Nani, Instagram

Chennai: The makers of director Srikanth Odela’s much-awaited thriller, The Paradise, featuring Natural Star Nani in the lead, have now released a new poster of the film ahead of an important announcement they are to make on March 3. 

The Paradise has been creating a massive buzz ever since the project was announced as it will be for the second time that acclaimed filmmaker Srikanth Odela will be joining hands with Nani. The two had earlier worked together on Dasara, which had gone on to emerge a big hit.

The makers, on Saturday, announced that they were to make a "raw statement" on March 3. Along with this announcement, they also dropped a brand-new poster, which has taken the Internet by storm.

The makers dropped the poster with the caption, “You will no longer look at crows in the same way ever again. #TheParadiseGlimpse : 'RAW STATEMENT' on March 3rd 2025. Natural Star @nameisnani in an @srikanthodela__ cinema. An @anirudhofficial musical #TheParadise @cherukuri_2005 @slv_cinemas @theparadisemovie”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

The intriguing new poster showcases a close-up of a crow’s face, with light in its eyes adding a chilling effect. The caption hints that we will never see crows the same way again.

With Odela’s storytelling and Nani’s presence, The Paradise promises to be a cinematic spectacle. The film is backed by SLV Cinemas, and has Anirudh Ravichander composing its music. Fans, who are eagerly anticipating the arrival of this cinematic spectacle, are curious about the grand announcement on March 3 that the makers are to make. Expectations are high as Nani gears up for another compelling role under Odela’s direction, promising an unforgettable experience.

