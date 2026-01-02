The Paradise New Poster OUT: Natural Star Nani Releases Look On New Year

New Delhi: Kicking off the new year on a high note, Natural Star Nani marked a blockbuster start to 2026 with the release of a striking poster announcing the release date of his much-anticipated film, The Paradise.

Nani Releases New Poster

Sharing the announcement on social media, Nani welcomed the new year with a powerful message: “Welcome to 2026 aka JADAL ZAMANA.

Happy New Year. #TheParadise in cinemas 26th March, 2026. Releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.

Natural Star @nameisnani in an @srikanthodela__ cinema An @anirudhofficial musical.” He also confirmed that the film will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.

'The Paradise' Release Date Announced

The Paradise is slated for a massive worldwide theatrical release on March 26, 2026, underscoring its pan-India and global ambitions. The makers are reportedly in talks with Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds to present the film in international markets, a move that further highlights the project’s global scale. With a visionary director at the helm, a powerhouse cast, and a wide international rollout planned, The Paradise is being positioned as more than just a film; it aims to be a cultural phenomenon.

Raghav Juyal Joins The Paradise

Earlier, it was announced that actor and performer Raghav Juyal has officially joined the star-studded cast of The Paradise. Headlined by Nani and directed by Srikanth Odela, the ambitious project is set for release across eight languages on the same March 26, 2026 date.

Raghav Juyal recently participated in a script reading session for the film, which was attended by director Srikanth Odela, signalling steady progress as the team gears up for one of the most-awaited releases of 2026.