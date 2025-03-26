The Paradise Release Date: Natural Star Nani Kickstarts The Countdown With New Poster

New Delhi: The Paradise, starring Natural Star Nani, has been creating a buzz among fans. Directed by the acclaimed Srikanth Odela, who wowed audiences with Dasara, the film has piqued the curiosity of viewers everywhere.

Amidst the rising excitement, the makers have kickstarted the countdown to its release, as it is now just one year away. The film is set to hit the big screens on March 26, 2026.

On this exact date next year, a cinematic spectacle will unfold in theaters. Thrilling and raw in its nature, the film promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience for audiences on the big screen.

As the countdown to The Paradise begins, the makers have unveiled an intriguing poster, accompanied by the caption: "Let's meet on the BIG SCREENS in 1 year from today with #TheParadise

IN CINEMAS Releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish."

Natural Star Nani is currently enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office with several critically acclaimed films like Dasara, Hi Nanna, and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, all of which have been well-received by audiences.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise marks his second collaboration with Nani. Having previously worked as an assistant to Pushpa director Sukumar, Odela made his directorial debut with the acclaimed Dasara.

The film is backed by SLV Cinemas, and with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, the film has generated immense buzz.