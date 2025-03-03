The Paradise: Starring Natural Star Nani, Director Srikanth Odela Teases 'Raw Statement' Poster

New Delhi: Natural Star Nani is all set to impress his fans again in 'The Paradise', as he teams up with director Srikanth Odela and producer Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas once again after 'Dasara'. 'The Paradise', is currently in the early stages of production and promises to showcase Nani in yet another bold, larger-than-life role.

Today, the makers unveiled the glimpse of the film, titled Raw Statement, and the name says it all. The glimpse opens with a disclaimer—raw truth, raw language, setting the tone for what’s to come.

A powerful voiceover delivers the core of the story, saying, "In history, everyone has written about parrots and pigeons, but no one has ever written about crows born of the same species. This is the story of those crows whose stomachs burned with hunger... The cries of the corpses that have been walking for ages... A tale of a community raised on blood, not milk, from their mother's breast... A spark ignited that filled the entire community with enthusiasm. Crows who had once been belittled now held swords in their hands. This is the story of a rebellious young man who united those crows... The story of that young man becoming a leader..."

This Raw Statement hints that The Paradise will feature Nani’s most raw and intense character to date. His striking makeover speaks volumes, and even without a clear view of his face, the emotion and strength of his portrayal come through strongly.

Director Srikanth Odela has presented a gritty first look tease. One of the most compelling aspects of the glimpse is the meticulous attention to detail, such as the tattoo on Nani's hand.

The Raw Statement, released in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, English, and Spanish — delivers the unexpected, setting a new standard and raising the bar for cinematic excellence. The Kannada, Malayalam & Bengali versions of the glimpse will be released shortly.

With its universal appeal, the film will have a pan-world release.