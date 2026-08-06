The Paradise is turning out to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film stars Nani and is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Srikanth Odela. It marks their much-awaited reunion after the blockbuster Dasara, making this collaboration one of the most eagerly awaited projects in Indian cinema. Ever since its announcement, the film has generated tremendous excitement through its striking posters, intriguing promotional material, and the track Aaya Sher, which has crossed 200 million views on YouTube.
After months of anticipation, the makers have finally unveiled the explosive teaser of The Paradise. The teaser packs a punch from start to finish, with Srikanth Odela crafting a power-packed glimpse filled with high-octane action and drama. Set against the backdrop of the slums, the teaser presents a grand and raw narrative.
Natural Star Nani appears in a fierce and powerful avatar, while Raghav Juyal emerges as a menacing antagonist, promising a massive showdown. The visuals, background score, and storytelling hint at a blockbuster in the making, and the makers have also announced the film’s release date with the teaser.
The Paradise is already raising benchmarks and breaking records with its promotional assets. Its song Aaya Sher has crossed 200 million views and earned over 1.8 million likes on YouTube. The track has also become a social media phenomenon, with thousands of Instagram reels and fans recreating Nani’s look and signature hookstep.
Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is slated for a massive theatrical release on September 24, 2026, in eight languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. In a move that underlines the film’s global ambitions, the makers have reportedly approached Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds to present The Paradise across international markets.
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