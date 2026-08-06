The Paradise is turning out to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film stars Nani and is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Srikanth Odela. It marks their much-awaited reunion after the blockbuster Dasara, making this collaboration one of the most eagerly awaited projects in Indian cinema. Ever since its announcement, the film has generated tremendous excitement through its striking posters, intriguing promotional material, and the track Aaya Sher, which has crossed 200 million views on YouTube.