Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Regional
  • /The Paradise teaser out: Nani's fierce avatar, Raghav Juyal's villainous turn steal the show as release date is announced

The Paradise teaser out: Nani's fierce avatar, Raghav Juyal's villainous turn steal the show as release date is announced

The makers of The Paradise have unveiled its action-packed teaser, showcasing Nani in a fierce new avatar and Raghav Juyal as the film's menacing antagonist. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the pan-India action drama is set for a worldwide release on THIS day.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 07:38 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 07:39 PM IST
The Paradise teaser out: Nani's fierce avatar, Raghav Juyal's villainous turn steal the show as release date is announced
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
The Paradise teaser out: Nani's fierce avatar, Raghav Juyal's villainous turn steal the show as release date is announced
2
3
4
5