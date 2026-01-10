The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Sees MASSIVE Opening, Crosses Rs 50 Cr, Earns...

The Raja Saab Day 1 Box Office Collection: The much-awaited horror-comedy The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in the lead, made a strong theatrical debut on Friday, January 9, 2025. Directed by Maruthi, the film has opened to an impressive response at the box office, quickly establishing itself as one of the biggest openers of the year.

The Raja Saab Worldwide Box Office Collection

The Raja Saab recorded a massive worldwide opening, raking in approximately ₹100 crore on its first day, including Thursday’s paid previews. The film’s robust start reflects the immense anticipation surrounding Prabhas’s first full-fledged horror entertainer.

The Raja Saab India Net Collection Day 1

In India, the film collected a net total of Rs 62.90 crore within its first day of release.

Day 0 (Thursday – Paid Previews): Rs 9.15 crore

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 53.75 crore

Telugu: Rs 47.15 crore

Hindi: Rs 6 crore

Tamil: Rs 0.4 crore

Kannada: Rs 0.1 crore

Malayalam: Rs 0.1 crore

The strong numbers across languages underline the film’s wide appeal.

The Raja Saab Overseas Collection

According to Sacnilk.com, The Raja Saab earned around Rs 26 crore overseas on Day 1. Combined with its Indian earnings, the film’s global collection comfortably crossed the ₹100 crore milestone within 24 hours of release.

The Raja Saab Vs Kalki 2898 AD Collection

Despite the impressive opening, The Raja Saab trails behind Prabhas’s previous blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, which had amassed a staggering ₹191 crore on its opening day in 2024. Nevertheless, the horror-comedy’s debut remains a significant achievement within its genre.

About the Film

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab. The film’s visual appeal is enhanced by Karthik Palani’s cinematography, while Thaman S. has composed the music.

Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar add charm and freshness to the film’s eerie yet vibrant narrative. With Prabhas venturing into unexplored territory, expectations remain high as The Raja Saab continues its box office run.