The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Will Prabhas-Starrer Horror Comedy Get Double Digit Opening? Find Out Here

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction, Advance Booking Update: Pan India superstar Prabhas is back with his highly-awaited horror comedy 'The Raja Saab' which has opened in cinemas today. Expectations are sky high from the movie which is helmed by Maruthi. Let's take look at the expected day 1 Box Office Collection of The Raja Saab as per media reports.

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

According to popular trade tracking site, Sacnilk, The Raja Saab earned around Rs 6.95 Crore India net on its first day for all languages, as per early updates only. The film has already sold tickets worth Rs 4.31 crore, without taking blocked seats into account.

The Day 1 advance booking gross is estimated to be Rs 28.09 crore with block seats. The paid premier show costs around Rs 1000 per seat, while the normal shows cost in the Rs 250 -Rs 370 range.

The Raja Saab estimated a gross collection of Rs 15.31 crore in advance bookings for its opening day. Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD had an advance booking gross of nearly Rs 30 crore in Telugu, with 11 lakh ticket sales, while Salaar had Rs 39 crore (17 lakh tickets).

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruthi. The cast of 'The Raja Saab' includes the stunning trio of Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, who add charm, elegance, and freshness to the eerie yet colourful world of The Raja Saab.

The film has cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by Thaman S.

The film has triggered huge expectations as Prabhas will be seen stepping into uncharted territory with this project. For those unaware, The Raja Saab will be Prabhas's first full-fledged horror entertainer.