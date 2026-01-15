The Raja Saab Box Office Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 120 Crore In India Despite Fluctuations

New Delhi: Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab, which opened strongly on January 9, is witnessing fluctuations at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the Maruthi-directed horror-comedy collected Rs 5.25 crore in ticket sales on Day 6.

As per rough estimates shared by the industry tracker, Telugu screenings contributed Rs 3.35 crore, while Hindi shows added Rs 1.85 crore. Tamil and Kannada versions earned Rs 2 lakh each, and Malayalam screenings accounted for Rs 1 lakh.

Despite the uneven trend, the film continues its steady march and has now crossed the Rs 120 crore mark at the domestic box office. So far, The Raja Saab has amassed a total India net collection of Rs 124.71 crore.

Meanwhile, the filmmakers claimed in an Instagram post that the film crossed the Rs 201 crore mark within four days of its release. Another post stated, “The Raja Saab North America gross crosses $2.3M+.”

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab features Prabhas as Raju, popularly known as “Raja Saab,” alongside Sanjay Dutt as Pekamedala Kanakaraju. The film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal as Bessy, Malavika Mohanan as Bhairavi, Riddhi Kumar as Anitha, and Zarina Wahab as Gangadevi Kanakaraju.

The supporting cast includes Samuthirakani, Boman Irani, Murali Sharma, VTV Ganesh, and Prabhas Sreenu in pivotal roles. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar appear as the female leads, adding charm and freshness to the film’s eerie yet colourful narrative.

Cinematography is handled by Karthik Palani, while the music is composed by Thaman S.

The film generated significant buzz ahead of its release, as Prabhas stepped into uncharted territory with his first full-fledged horror entertainer.