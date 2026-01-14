The Raja Saab Day 5 Box Office: Prabhas’ Horror-Comedy Crosses Rs 119 Crore In India

New Delhi: The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, is inching closer to the Rs 120 crore mark at the domestic box office. According to Sacnilk, the Maruthi-directed horror-comedy collected Rs 4.88 crore on Day 5.

Telugu screenings contributed ₹3.34 crore, while Hindi shows added Rs 1.45 crore. Tamil versions earned Rs 9 lakh. With this, The Raja Saab has amassed a total of ₹119.55 crore in the Indian market so far.

The Raja Saab features Prabhas as Raju, popularly known as “Raja Saab,” alongside Sanjay Dutt as Pekamedala Kanakaraju. The film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal as Bessy, Malavika Mohanan as Bhairavi, Riddhi Kumar as Anitha, and Zarina Wahab as Gangadevi Kanakaraju. The supporting cast includes Samuthirakani, Boman Irani, Murali Sharma, VTV Ganesh, and Prabhas Sreenu in pivotal roles.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Breakdown

Directed by Maruthi, the film registered a strong opening, collecting Rs 53.75 crore net in India on its first full day. Telugu markets dominated the collections with Rs 47 crore, while Hindi versions contributed Rs 6 crore. Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions added modest but steady numbers, marking a solid start.

However, collections saw a sharp drop on the second day, earning Rs 26 crore, down by over 51 percent. Telugu remained the biggest contributor with Rs 20.65 crore, followed by Hindi at Rs 5.1 crore. Other language versions remained limited.

Sunday collections stood at ₹19.1 crore, showing another significant decline. Telugu brought in Rs 14.2 crore, while Hindi earned Rs 4.65 crore. Overall, weekend growth was weaker than expected.

According to Sacnilk.com, The Raja Saab earned approximately Rs 26 crore overseas on Day 1. Combined with its domestic earnings, the film crossed the Rs 100 crore global milestone within 24 hours of its release.

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruthi. The film stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads, bringing charm and freshness to the film’s eerie yet colourful narrative.

The cinematography is handled by Karthik Palani, while music is composed by Thaman S.

The film generated significant buzz ahead of its release, as Prabhas steps into uncharted territory with his first full-fledged horror entertainer.