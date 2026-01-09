The Raja Saab Movie X Review: Prabhas Film Opens In Cinemas, Check Honest Reviews Of Viewers

The Raja Saab Twitter Review: Pan-India superstar Prabhas is back with his much-awaited The Raja Saab - a horror comedy written and directed by Maruthi. The film's plot is about a man searching for his missing grandfather finds himself in a mansion inhabited by a sinister presence. Let's check out early reactions from viewers on social media. The film opened in theatres in cinemas today, coinciding with Sankranti.

The Raja Saab Movie X Review

Fans watched the FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW of The Raja Saab, and here's what they have to say about the movie:

#TheRajaSaab



3.5 out of 5



Climax peaks

First half normal ga pothundi second half asalu bomma — Sarath (@sarath1270) January 9, 2026

Just watched #TheRajaSaab and Prabhas owns it! His charismatic performance in this horror-comedy is a one-man show. Climax is clap-worthy with mass moments. Mixed on pacing, but a fun Sankranti treat. Raja Saab review in Telugu: 3.5/5 stars! #Prabhas #RajaSaabReview #TeluguCinema… — gojo@67 (@Endpoint3800) January 9, 2026

#RajaSaabReview #TheRajaSaab

Rating: 2.5/5

​Prabhas’s magnificent screen presence elevates this uneven horror-comedy despite stagnant storytelling. — Miles Morales (@Miles1610B) January 9, 2026

The Raja Saab Cast

The cast of 'The Raja Saab' includes the stunning trio of Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, who add charm, elegance, and freshness to the eerie yet colourful world of The Raja Saab.

The film has cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by Thaman S.

The film has triggered huge expectations as Prabhas will be seen stepping into uncharted territory with this project. For those unaware, The Raja Saab will be Prabhas's first full-fledged horror entertainer.