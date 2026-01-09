Advertisement
THE RAJA SAAB REVIEW

The Raja Saab Movie X Review: Prabhas Film Opens In Cinemas, Check Honest Reviews Of Viewers

The Raja Saab Twitter Review: The film has triggered huge expectations as Prabhas will be seen stepping into uncharted territory with this project.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 09:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The Raja Saab Movie X Review: Prabhas Film Opens In Cinemas, Check Honest Reviews Of ViewersPic Courtesy: Movie Still

The Raja Saab Twitter Review: Pan-India superstar Prabhas is back with his much-awaited The Raja Saab - a horror comedy written and directed by Maruthi. The film's plot is about a man searching for his missing grandfather finds himself in a mansion inhabited by a sinister presence. Let's check out early reactions from viewers on social media. The film opened in theatres in cinemas today, coinciding with Sankranti.

The Raja Saab Movie X Review

Fans watched the FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW of The Raja Saab, and here's what they have to say about the movie: 

The Raja Saab Cast 

The cast of 'The Raja Saab' includes the stunning trio of Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, who add charm, elegance, and freshness to the eerie yet colourful world of The Raja Saab.

The film has cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by Thaman S.

The film has triggered huge expectations as Prabhas will be seen stepping into uncharted territory with this project. For those unaware, The Raja Saab will be Prabhas's first full-fledged horror entertainer.

