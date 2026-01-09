The Raja Saab Release: 'Angry' Fans Barge Into Premiere Shows, Chaotic Visuals Storm Social Media - Watch

New Delhi: Pan-India star Prabhas's much-awaited horror-comedy 'The Raja Saab' opened in cinemas today, coinciding with Sankranti. However, things turned a little chaotic after some of the premiere shows of the film which were scheduled to begin on January 8 got delayed in Hyderabad on Thursday night. Visuals of mismanaged crowd thronging the cinemas to watch Prabhas-starrer flooded the social media.

The Raja Saab Screenings

Reportedly, The Raja Saab special screenings were scheduled to begin at 9 pm on January 8 across Andhra Pradesh, following a delay in the issuance of the government order, which led to chaos at some venues. Premiere shows started in Andhra Pradesh from 9 pm on Thursday, but in Hyderabad, confusion created unrest at a few theatres in the city. Take a look at the social media videos shared by netizens:

Fans were agitated outside the cinemas in Hyderabad, as no clear update was made regarding the show timings. People gathered around theatres demanding an answer. According to NDTV report, outside Hyderabad's Vimal Theatre, after cinema staff allegedly failed to provide information about the screening status, fans barged into the hall during the media premiere and reportedly refused to leave until the film was shown.

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruthi. The cast of 'The Raja Saab' includes the stunning trio of Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, who add charm, elegance, and freshness to the eerie yet colourful world of The Raja Saab.

The film has cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by Thaman S.

The film has triggered huge expectations as Prabhas will be seen stepping into uncharted territory with this project. For those unaware, The Raja Saab will be Prabhas's first full-fledged horror entertainer.