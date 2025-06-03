The Raja Saab Starring Prabhas Locks Release Date: Check New Poster, Teaser Announcement!

New Delhi: The wait is finally over! After months of mounting buzz and speculation, the makers of The Raja Saab have locked in the film’s grand theatrical release. Adding fuel to the excitement, the teaser is set to drop on June 16, giving fans their first thrilling taste of this genre-defying entertainer.

The Raja Saab starring Prabhas will hit the screens on December 5, 2025.

The Raja Saab - Storyline

Stepping into uncharted territory, Prabhas headlines The Raja Saab, marking his first full-fledged horror entertainer — a bold move that showcases his ever-evolving journey and fearless approach to storytelling. The first motion poster hinted at a deliciously twisted blend of supernatural elements and old-school charm, instantly grabbing attention across the board.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab promises a horror film laced with surprising entertainment. Every asset so far — from vibrant posters to intriguing glimpses has left audiences in awe.

Backed by People Media Factory, the film is a visual spectacle, mounted on a grand scale with uncompromising production values. TG Vishwa Prasad produces the film, while Karthik Palani handles cinematography, and Thaman S delivers what is expected to be a thunderous, high-impact score.

The Raja Saab Release

The cast includes the stunning trio of Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, who add charm, elegance, and freshness to the eerie yet colourful world of The Raja Saab. Set for a massive Pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, The Raja Saab isn’t just a film — it’s a full-blown theatrical event that dares to push the envelope.

FAQs:

When Is The Raja Saab releasing?

It will hit the screens on December 5, 2025.

Who is cast opposite Prabhas in The Raja Saab?

Besides Prabhas, the film stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar.



