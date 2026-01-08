The Raja Saab Ticket Price Hike: Rs 1000 For Premiere Show In Andhra Pradesh, Rs 150 Increase In Tickets At Single Screen Theatres

New Delhi: Prabhas is back with his much-awaited The Raja Saab - a horror comedy by director Maruthi. The latest development around the ticket price of the movie is that the Andhra Pradesh government has given a nod to the hike for the Prabhas-starrer. Therefore, there will be a hike in paid premieres as well as regular shows of The RajaSaab across the state, from this week, reports Hindustan Times.

The Raja Saab Ticket Price Hike

Prabhas-starrer 'The Raja Saab' paid premiere shows from Thursday have been capped at Rs 1000 for special screenings. For the regular shows from January 9, the ticket rates have also been revised - an increase of Rs 150 in single-screen theatres, taking the ticket price to Rs 297.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Additionally, for the multiplexes in Andhra Pradesh too, the ticket price hike of Rs 200 has been ordered. For the first 10 days, the price will be Rs 377. The film's team have also been granted permission to screen up to five shows per day during this time.

The cast of 'The Raja Saab' includes the stunning trio of Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, who are expected to add charm, elegance, and freshness to the eerie yet colourful world of The Raja Saab.

The film has cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by Thaman S.

The film has triggered huge expectations as Prabhas will be seen stepping into uncharted territory with this project. For those unaware, The Raja Saab will be Prabhas's first full-fledged horror entertainer.