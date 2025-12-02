Advertisement
THE RAJASAAB

The RajaSaab New Poster Out: Boman Irani And Prabhas Tease Mysteries In Birthday Tribute

Boman Irani’s birthday is celebrated with a new The RajaSaab poster, teasing his mysterious role alongside Prabhas in the upcoming fantasy-horror spectacle.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 05:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The RajaSaab New Poster Out: Boman Irani And Prabhas Tease Mysteries In Birthday Tribute(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: In a unique birthday tribute, the makers of India’s highly anticipated horror-fantasy film The RajaSaab honoured veteran actor Boman Irani by unveiling a brand-new poster that celebrates his legendary presence in Indian cinema. The reveal offers fans an intriguing glimpse into Irani’s character in the upcoming film, described as a psychiatrist, hypnotist, and paranormal investigator, a figure shrouded in intellect and mysticism.

About The RajaSaab

The movie’s trailer has already teased Irani’s pivotal role, showing him hypnotising Prabhas’ protagonist, a scene that sparks the story’s first major twist and establishes the emotional rhythm of the narrative. The birthday-special poster further highlights the psychological depth of the film, depicting Boman in layered, sombre tones, cane in hand, exuding the intensity of a man navigating unseen realms.

Also Read | Prabhas’ Action Drama Spirit Begins Shooting With Star-Studded Muhurat Ceremony

Alongside the poster, the film’s team shared an affectionate birthday note for the actor, hinting at the secrets his character may hold. The caption read: “The one who stands between REALITY and the UNEXPLAINED… Team #TheRajaSaab wishes @boman_irani a very Happy Birthday."

Take a look:

Prabhas also joined in the celebrations, sharing the poster and wishing Irani: “Many happy returns of the day Boman Irani sir… Wishing you a fantastic year ahead.”

With Prabhas leading the spectacle and Boman Irani adding cerebral gravitas, The RajaSaab is shaping up to be one of 2026’s biggest releases. Directed and written by Maruthi, the film also features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt. It is set for release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

As fans eagerly await the movie, Boman Irani’s birthday poster offers the perfect teaser for the mysteries his character will unravel on screen.

