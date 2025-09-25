Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2964352https://zeenews.india.com/regional/they-call-him-og-early-movie-x-review-box-office-prediction-audience-reactions-expectations-from-pawan-kalyan-film-2964352.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
THEY CALL HIM OG MOVIE REVIEW

OG Movie X Review, Box Office Prediction: Audience Reactions, Expectations From Pawan Kalyan Film

OG Movie Review, Box Office Prediction: OG is a Telugu-language action crime film written and directed by Sujeeth. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Emraan Hashmi

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2025, 11:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

OG Movie X Review, Box Office Prediction: Audience Reactions, Expectations From Pawan Kalyan FilmPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

OG Movie Review, Box Office Prediction: OG aka They Call Him OG has opened in theatres across the nation today. This remains a highly-anticipated Pawan Kalyan gangster action thriller. Fans are excited and some have even thronged cinema halls in huge numbers to catch their favourite star in action.

OG Early Box Office Prediction

According to Box office trade tracking site tracker Sacnilk, OG did a business of Rs 7.8 crore net in India until 8:15 AM on September 25. The film is helmed by Sujeeth and has already set new records in advance booking collections worldwide. Sacnilk mentions that OG has crossed the huge Rs 75 crore milestone in advance bookings globally, out of which Rs 45 crore came from domestic market. It is now inching closer to hitting the coveted Rs 100 crore mark.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan-Starrer 'They Call Him OG' Makers Release 'Guns N Roses' Track - WATCH

Pawan Kalyan's biggest opener, Hari Hara Veera Mallu earned Rs 67 crore worldwide earlier this year.

Reportedly, as per the early figures taking into account the advance booking trends, Pawan Kalyan's OG is set to cross Rs 100 crore in worldwide box office collections on day 1.

They Call Him OG Movie X Review

Fans watched They Call Him OG in cinemas and shared their early reviews of Pawan Kalyan-starrer. Take a look here:

They Call Him OG Release, Cast

They Call Him OG is a Telugu-language action crime film written and directed by Sujeeth. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Emraan Hashmi (in his Telugu film debut), Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj.

Pawan Kalyan was elected to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He is currently serving as the 11th Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh since June 2024.   

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh