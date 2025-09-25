OG Movie X Review, Box Office Prediction: Audience Reactions, Expectations From Pawan Kalyan Film

OG Movie Review, Box Office Prediction: OG aka They Call Him OG has opened in theatres across the nation today. This remains a highly-anticipated Pawan Kalyan gangster action thriller. Fans are excited and some have even thronged cinema halls in huge numbers to catch their favourite star in action.

OG Early Box Office Prediction

According to Box office trade tracking site tracker Sacnilk, OG did a business of Rs 7.8 crore net in India until 8:15 AM on September 25. The film is helmed by Sujeeth and has already set new records in advance booking collections worldwide. Sacnilk mentions that OG has crossed the huge Rs 75 crore milestone in advance bookings globally, out of which Rs 45 crore came from domestic market. It is now inching closer to hitting the coveted Rs 100 crore mark.

Pawan Kalyan's biggest opener, Hari Hara Veera Mallu earned Rs 67 crore worldwide earlier this year.

Reportedly, as per the early figures taking into account the advance booking trends, Pawan Kalyan's OG is set to cross Rs 100 crore in worldwide box office collections on day 1.

They Call Him OG Movie X Review

Fans watched They Call Him OG in cinemas and shared their early reviews of Pawan Kalyan-starrer. Take a look here:

Average Flim with some lag

They Call Him OG Release, Cast

They Call Him OG is a Telugu-language action crime film written and directed by Sujeeth. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Emraan Hashmi (in his Telugu film debut), Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj.

Pawan Kalyan was elected to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He is currently serving as the 11th Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh since June 2024.