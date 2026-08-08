/Thudakkam box office collection day 1: Vismaya Mohanlal’s debut film earns Rs 2.40 crore net in India

Thudakkam box office collection day 1: Director Jude Anthany Joseph’s highly anticipated Malayalam film Thudakkam (The Beginning) officially arrived in theatres worldwide yesterday, August 7, 2026. Generating immense curiosity as the acting debut of superstar Mohanlal’s daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal, the action-thriller centres on Meenu, a young woman living a tranquil life in a scenic hill town with her village officer father. Her quiet world descends into total chaos when a simple act of helping someone causes her to cross paths with a dangerous figure with a dark past, forcing her to rely on her martial arts training in a high-stakes fight for survival.
Thudakkam witnessed a solid start at the box office on its opening day, benefiting from strong audience interest and steady footfalls across theatres.
On Day 1 (1st Friday), the film collected a net total of Rs 2.40 crore across 1,102 shows in India, recording a healthy overall theatre occupancy rate of 42.0%. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 2.78 crore, taking the overall India net collection to Rs 2.40 crore on its first day.
Adding further excitement to the theatrical experience, moviegoers confirmed a special brief cameo appearance by Mohanlal. Filmgoers inside cinema halls described the veteran superstar's surprise entry as a major highlight of the film, elevating the energy in theatres and delighting fans on opening day.
Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, Thudakkam (meaning "The Beginning") arrived in theatres on August 7, 2026. The film marks the high-profile acting debut of Vismaya Mohanlal, daughter of Malayalam cinema legend Mohanlal. (Note: "Thudakkam" is distinct from "Thudarum," the separate 2025 Mohanlal project directed by Tharun Moorthy).
The survival thriller centres on Meenu (played by Vismaya Mohanlal), a young woman who leads a tranquil life in a scenic hill town alongside her middle-aged father, Ravi (played by Sai Kumar). The peaceful narrative takes a dramatic turn when Meenu is delayed returning home after taking an exam in a nearby city. As a tense search ensues, she soon discovers that a dangerous threat, portrayed by Ashish Joe Antony, has secretly shadowed her back home. Shifting gears from a warm family drama into an intense fight for survival, the film relies on Meenu's resilience to overcome the ordeal. The ensemble cast also features key performances by Manoj K. Jayan and K. B. Ganesh Kumar, alongside an extended special appearance by Mohanlal himself.
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